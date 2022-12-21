Most recipients picked up their Christmas food boxes Saturday at the Shepherd Center in a car, van or truck, but this gentleman drove a lawn tractor with a trailer to collect his turkey and all the trimmings.
AAs part of the Christmas for the Children program, Of One Accord Ministry distributed 1,100 Christmas food boxes Saturday to residents of Hawkins County.
Ministry leaders stated they distributed 300 boxes through Emergency Services Food Pantry in Church Hill at the Church Hill Shopping Center and 800 boxes at the Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville.
Lines began in Rogersville at 7 a.m. for the distribution that started at 9 a.m.
By 9 a.m. cars were backed up to the end of west Washington then up to Broadway Street.
Sheldon Livesay, ministry leader, said he was was thrilled this year that TWRA workers volunteered to do security at the intersections to keep safe. With all the groups helping, cars were contained in the Shepherd’s Center parking lot at just a little after 10 a.m.
Livesay gave a big round of applause this year to Beth Metz who brought 23 Hertiage Lites to load cars, along with members of Faith Assembly, the Rogersville Methodist Church and the Monday night prayer group.
“It is a community effort and it couldn’t be done without them,” Livesay said. “In addition to all those that volunteered, we want to express our thanks to everyone who has sent financial contributions allowing us to make up these 1,100 food boxes.”
Jake Gibson who heads up the ministry’s food pantry said, “We have been finding food items through Second Harvest for many months and setting them aside to make up boxes, but we had to purchase meat, rolls and pies locally as they weren’t available from regular food sources. At the first of the month TCAT students from Surgoinsville came to the center and make up 1,000 boxes in just 4 hours, a new record for us.”
Livesay said, our goal is to insure every family in our county is able to gather together Christmas and have a good traditional meal together.
This whole effort is a good example of the great love we have in Appalachia East Tennessee for our neighbors fulfilling God’s command to help others.”