AAs part of the Christmas for the Children program, Of One Accord Ministry distributed 1,100 Christmas food boxes Saturday to residents of Hawkins County.

1,100 families were served today by a team of volunteers representing a wide spectrum of our community.

700 boxes in Rogersville

300 boxes in Church Hill

Thank you Hertiage Lites

Thank you TWRA

Thank you Faith Assembly Church

Thank you Rogersville 1st United Methodist

Thank you Monday night prayer team

Posted by:

Of One Accord Ministry

%Sheldon Livesay

PO Box 207

Rogersville, Tn 37857

ofoneaccord@yahoo.com

ofoneaccordministry.org

#Appalachia

#OfOneAccord

#ofoneaccordAppalachia

#OfOneAccordMinistry

#revival

#miracles

#godstories

