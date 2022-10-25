There are three candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Surgoinsville mayoral seat including incumbent Merrell Graham, Alderman Warren Bishop, and Danny Lawson.
All three were asked the exact same questions in this candidate questionnaire.
I have been asked by numerous citizens to run for mayor and I would like to keep the town moving forward. I would do what is right for our town and our citizens.
I graduated from Northeast State Community College in 1992 as Paramedic, I have served as a first responder in Fire, EMS and Rescue since 1984, I have been with the Hawkins County Medical Examiners Office as an Investigator for over twenty years, I am Alderman for the city of Surgoinsville, I am on the Hawkins County EMS Board of Directors, and I have worked for the City of Kingsport Fire Department as an Engineer/Paramedic for over 21 years.
I would like to upgrade our city parks, upgrade and pave our roadways, upgrade our sewer system and bring new business to our town. We have already replaced some equipment, but we still have a long road ahead.
I will listen to the citizens of our town. I am a very levelheaded person, and I will do what is best for the town and the citizens I will work hard for our town.
I know our roads are one of the citizens' main concerns- especially Creek Road- but the water department is looking at redoing the water line on that roadway. I think the town should wait and make sure before we spend a lot of money to repave Creek Road. I would hate we repave the roadway and a month later the water department start their project. I will make sure our town's money is spent wisely. I know our town is in great financial shape and want the town to keep moving forward.
Staff Writer/Photographer
