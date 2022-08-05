University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd spoke before Rogersville City School staff on Tuesday, noting the critical role of a mentor in students’ lives.
“There is no more noble calling than teaching,” Boyd said. “I am proud of the teachers in Tennessee, and I am proud of the colleges of education that help to provide those teachers. I am a product of public schools, and I had so many great teachers. Anything I have ever become is because of the teachers I had.”
He added, “Our teachers mean so much in so many ways. Not just teaching us math and English, but giving us confidence and helping us grow up to be mature, responsible people.
Boyd said he wanted to share moments from his own life when he learned something valuable or felt encouraged. He also thanked the teachers for their work.
“Randy and Jenny Boyd have dedicated their lives to giving back,” RCS Superintendent Edwin Jarnigan told the gathered crowd of teachers and staff. “I know that to be true. He was also the first in his family to graduate from college. I know that cause is near and dear to our hearts.”
Boyd then shared a bit about his involvement with the Tennessee Promise program, which allows qualifying high schoolers to attend community and technical colleges free of tuition. Since the program’s inception, Boyd was also involved in the creation of UT Promise. Similarly, UT Promise is an undergraduate student program that covers tuition costs for qualifying Tennessee residents attending UT’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and Memphis.
Boyd said that, through the success of these programs, he learned that “success begins with ‘yes.’”
Several years ago, Boyd met with the then Mayor of Knox County Mike Ragsdale to discuss Boyd’s initiative to build dog parks in town. Boyd proposed that his organization, which makes invisible fences for dogs, would donate the money to build these parks if the county would donate the land.
Ragsdale agreed that the county would donate the land, but he asked Boyd to help him champion his new idea to provide technical or career certificates to students who did not want to attend a four-year college.
“We particularly wanted to identify those students we have since called ‘underserved,’” he said. “Those who didn’t have an athletic or academic ability to get a free ride to college, but, at the same time, didn’t have the family income to pay for them to go. Maybe most importantly, these students didn’t have anyone in their family to support them, encourage them or give them advice.”
The program they developed helped eligible students get all state and federal funding available to them. Whatever cost was left over, they found private donors to make up the difference. This program also required that, for each semester of college a student attended tuition-free, they worked one day of community service. Each participating student was also matched with a mentor for the entirety of their college journey.
The program began 15 years ago in Knox County, but it eventually spread throughout the state. In 2014, it expanded into the statewide TN Promise. As of last year, over 100,000 students have gone through this program. In total, these students have provided over 3,000,000 hours of community service, making it the largest community service program in the state.
Boyd stressed the importance of mentoring students, whether that be in the classroom or through a special program.
“I think the mentorship program is so critically important,” he said. “Though these young people may have counselors to help them fill out the FAFSA or apply to college, what they need most of all is someone who believes in them.”