The ducks don’t seem to be complaining, but the Rogersville City Park’s pond is in need of some work.
Parks and Rec director Matthew Elkins told his Board during Tuesday’s meeting he’d met with a representative from the Tennessee Department of Soil Conservation who is helping come up with solutions to restore and revitalize the City Park’s pond.
That solution is expected to include replacement of tiles where the pond overflows into the the creek, filtration, and dredging.
“He’d come out a few years ago from Soil Conservation, and he gave us some ideas of what we could do in-house to help with that situation,” Elkins said. “I’m looking at some prices, to rent some equipment to see what we can do on our own. See if that will make that pond a more attractive feature of the park. It’s the most natural feature in the park, so it should be brought back up.”
One troubled area is where the water exits the pond into the creek running along the park border with the cemetery.
“There are two tiles that have to be replaced,” Elkins said. “We’ll have to build that back, and basically dam it up to help raise the water level.”
While the dam is down they would also plan on dredging the pond. Elkins noted that in some places the pond is only a foot deep.
“Once you pull that (dam/tiles) out, in theory most of the water will drain out,” Elkins said. “But, there is a natural spring feeding that pond, so it’s not going to drain all the way.”
Elkins later told the Review, “There’s erosion issues, and water level issues pertaining to the old culvert and tiles where the water leaves the pond. There’s water clarity issues that I think result from duck droppings without adequate filtration.”
A plan for the pond restoration will be presented to the Parks and Rec Board at a future meeting.
Pickle Ball Courts
Elkins also reported during Tuesday’s meeting he has measured out a location for six pickle ball courts on one side of the tennis courts at the City Park.
The future of the tennis courts is only in the discussion phase at this time, but utilizing at least half of it for new pickle ball courts is a leading option under consideration.
“It will be tight,” Elkins said. “You’ll have about six feet to the fence, off the sidelines. But, you can play through that.”
Before they do anything, however, the court will most likely have to be resurfaced and coated with an acrylic paint. Elkins noted that roots from nearby trees are damaging the tennis court surface and will have to be addressed during this paving project.
Board member Brock Gladson suggested that if the Board paved the entire court area, the Board might fix the pickle ball side of the court for now to gauge interest, and leave the other half for future development options.
“You’re not out anything because you can always use it for cornhole,” Gladson said.
Elkins noted, “The most use I’ve seen personally on these courts in the year I’ve been here is kids on tricycles. It’s a flat, safe, and fenced in, and they can’t get hit by a car. That might be something to look at. Have a little paved play area.”
It’s that time of year
Elkins reported to the Board that he has been untangling Christmas lights this past week, and he expects staff to begin installing them at the park next week.
He noted, however, that the staff members who ordinarily installed Christmas lights is now gone, so the public can expect a different layout this year.
BINGO Night
Parks and Rec is partnering with the Rogersville Senior Center to host a BINGO Night at the Parks and Rec Building on the evening of Friday, Nov. 18. There will be prizes.
For more information about BINGO Night contact Rogersville Parks and Rec at 423-272-2545.