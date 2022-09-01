Volunteer High School’s cosmetology class under instructor Tammy Turner earned a “Three-Peat” at the Appalachian Fair last week, winning its third consecutive Blue Ribbon for best overall booth.
Aside form Best Cosmetology Booth, Volunteer students earned a total of 23 individual Blue Ribbons, including 12 in cosmetology.
Turner told the Review that a lot of work goes into Volunteer’s Appalachian Fair entries which have to be submitted in July, so they’re actually completed in May before the end of the previous school year.
“The first week of this school year I had to take all of the entries to the fairgrounds to be judged and placed in their categories,” Turner said. “I enlisted the help of my Mom, Mary Wood for that. The next week I took my Advanced Cosmetology class to the set up the booth.”
Turner added, “My students come up with how they want to decorate and have a plan before we even get there. Then the fair starts the next week. The Sunday after the fair is over my husband, Kenny helped me clean it all up and bring the stuff back to school. I am beyond tired but seeing the smiles on my students’ faces as I hand them their ribbons and prize money makes it all worth it.”
As a Volunteer High School cosmetology program graduate, Turner knows how important these fair entries and Blue Ribbons are to her students.
“I can still remember being a part of the late Shirley Jarnagin’s cosmetology class and how excited we would get to participate in the Appalachian Fair,” Turner said. “I love the fair because all of my students can enter their work. To win the best Cosmetology booth three years in a row is just icing on the cake.”
VHS 2022 Appalachian Fair Winners
Cosmetology: Tammy Turner Instructor
Overall Booth Display/Fair themed 1st.
Collaborative Work Skills Project 3rd.
Introduction to Cosmetology
Mallory Burton 1st Short Hairstyle/Formal.
Zoey Cox 2nd Invisible Braid/Casual.
Destiny Easterly 1st Visible Braid/Casual.
Rebecca Taylor 1st Invisible Braid/Casual.
Chastity Wood 2nd Medium Hairstyle/Formal.
Bryleigh Salyer 3rd Nail Art/1-nail.
Chloe Redwine 1st Creative Hairstyle/Formal.
Ashlyn Arnold 2nd Nail Art/5-nails.
Advanced Cosmetology
Jacie Begley 1st Cornrowing/Design, 2nd Fantasy Make-up Poster, 2nd Non-Traditional Style, 2nd Futuristic Style.
Madison Allen 1st Long Hairstyle/Formal, 1st Medium Hairstyle/Formal, 2nd Medium Hairstyle/Casual 3, 1st Short Hairstyle/Formal, 1st Short Hairstyle/Casual, 3rd Upstyle-Creativity/Formal, 2nd Rope Braid/Formal, 1st 4-Strand Braid/Formal, 2nd Invisible Braid/Formal, 2nd Asymmetrical Style, 1st Bob Style, 1st French Twist/Advanced 3, and 3rd Men’s Hairstyle.
Lily Ellis 3rd Long Hairstyle/Formal.
Campbell Fleenor 3rd Visible Braid/Casual.
Gracie Lawson 2nd Sculptured Nails/1-nail, 3rd Nail Display, 3rd Student Notebook, and 2nd Cornrowing.
Emalee Meade 2nd Nail Art/Decals/1-Nail.
Kelsey Napier 3rd Medium Hairstyle/Formal, and 3rd Futuristic Style.
Alexis Patterson 3rd Fantasy Make-up Poster, and 3rd Creative Hairstyle/Casual.
Digital Arts, Tim Kersey Instructor
Advertisements Public Relations Materials 1st, Multi-page Booklet 1st, Multi-Colored Program 1st, Letterhead and Envelope 1st, Stationary Invitations 1st, Business Cards 1st, Tickets 1st, Newspaper/newsletter 1st, Silk/screen Design T-shirt 1st, Graphic Design Project 1st, Promotional Poster 1st, and Pin Design 1st.
Agriculture & Science, Nina Ambrose Instructor
Photography Black & White Categories
Scarlet Barton 2nd Person, 3rd Animal, and 4th other.
Photography Color Categories
Scarlet Barton 2nd Person
Plant Categories
Scarlet Barton 2nd Cactus container grown ground, 2nd Cover, 2nd Small Houseplant, 2nd Non-blooming potted, and 2nd Plant