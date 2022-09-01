fair group pic 2022.jpg

Front row: Alexis Nelms, Zoey Cox, Alexis Patterson, Madison Allen, Gracie Lawson, Lily Ellis, Lily Christian, Callie Snapp. Second row: Kadey Brown, Lakin Smith, Gracie Keene, Campbell Fleenor, Mallery Burton, Malia McAmis, Reagan Lipe, Meredith Lovelace, Nevaeh Cain, Natalie Withrow, Kurstyn Crumbley. Back Row: Jacie Begley, Kelsey Napier, Makenzie Gardner, Destiny Easterly, Bryleigh Salyer, Rebecca Taylor

 Tammy Turner

Volunteer High School’s cosmetology class under instructor Tammy Turner earned a “Three-Peat” at the Appalachian Fair last week, winning its third consecutive Blue Ribbon for best overall booth.

