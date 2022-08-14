In the last lesson, from the Bible, we clearly saw that “loving one’s enemies” is the “way” of the Christian life (1 Corinthians 12:31). In today’s lesson we will learn that “forgiveness” is the “goal” of the Christian life.
In Matthew 6:33 Jesus said; “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness…” The word righteousness means equity of character.
In John 3:16 we are told of this character of God; “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Let us remember that it was us that sinned and separated ourselves from God. Then in Matthew 6:12 Jesus taught us to; “…as we forgive our debtors.” Forgiving a debt is the same as cancelling the debt. So, the question becomes, are we truly seeking God’s righteousness as our character of life; do we love our enemy enough to forgive them; are we willing to release them and us from the guilt of debt being carried around each day?
Concerning forgiveness, the Bible has much to say. We will only notice a few, but these few will be enough to serve as our teacher of what the goal of the Christian life must be:
1. In Matthew 6:11-12 we are taught that “forgiveness” is a basic human need; bread and forgiveness are coupled together.
2. In Matthew 9:8 & John 20:23 we understand that “forgiveness” is a God given power thus divine in nature.
3. In Matthew 18:21-22 we are instructed to go beyond the limit in the act of forgiveness—not just seven but seventy-seven times! Remember John 3:16 and how far God’s mercy extended toward us.
4. Also, In Matthew 18:21-22 coupled with Genesis 4:23-24, Lamech’s complete and through punishment, we are coached that “forgiveness” is unlimited and complete.
5. In Matthew 18:15 we discover that our goal is that of recovering the offender not excluding them.
6. In Matthew 5:21-22 we hear that anger, name calling and labeling are banned.
7. In Matthew 5:23-24 we realize that “forgiveness” has to do with repairing relationships.
8. In Matthew 5:9 we find; “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” The word peacemakers, means to make every scriptural effort to live at peace with each other. (See James 3:17 & Romans 12:18.)
9. In Matthew 6:12 Jesus teaches us to: “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.” Here’s the instruction; if we are unwilling to forgive others, we will not be entitled to God’s forgiveness. WOW! That says a lot in just a few words.
10. In Luke 15:11-32, the story of the prodigal son, we see that a forgiving nature or character produces change.
11. In Hebrews 2:1-3 we understand that it takes courage, to believe and obey from the heart, the precepts of the gospel—“ 3How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him.”
And, last but not least, forgiveness is deeply rooted in the gospel: an act of God’s grace to forget forever and not hold people accountable for sins they confess and repent of; or to a lesser degree the gracious human act of not holding wrong acts against a person.
Forgiveness has both divine and human features. In the divine relationship, it is, first of all, the gracious act of God by which believers are put into a right relationship to God (John 3:16) and transferred from spiritual death to spiritual life through the sacrifice of Jesus, by our answering the call of the gospel (2 Thessalonians 2:14).
It is also, in this divine dimension, the ongoing gift of God without which our lives as Christians would be “out of place” and full of guilt (Romans 6:23). In terms of a human dimension, forgiveness is that act and attitude toward those who have wronged us which restores relationships and fellowship.