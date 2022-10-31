The enrollment process for Hyper-Reach can be completed by one of the above options. You can also tell your Alexa unit “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach”. There are currently more Alexa devices than landline telephones in use.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency and Hawkins County Emergency Communications District has launched a new mass notification system called Hyper-Reach.
This mass notification platform offers many features that our previous system did not offer. Some of the key feature updates include unlimited use, integration with social media, the ability to activate cell phones through the FEMA Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), the ability to send alerts to Alexa devices, and many more features. As part of Hyper-Reach selected weather alerts are included.
Please enroll your devices to receive these emergency alerts and choose which weather alerts you would like to be notified of. To enroll in this service is free. Some phone data is uploaded by the vender but we encourage ALL residents and businesses to enroll to confirm they are enrolled.
The enrollment process for Hyper-Reach can be completed by one of the following options.
• Tell your Alexa unit “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” (there is currently more Alexa devices than landline telephones in use)
The Hyper-Reach system is replacing the CodeRED system previously used by Hawkins County and none of the enrollment data was able to be transferred, a new enrollment will be required. This new mass notification system will be fully implemented by Dec. 1 and the previous CodeRED system will no longer be used.
This project is a joint venture between Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency and Hawkins County Emergency Communications District.