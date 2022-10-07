Mayor Mark DeWitte joined students from Cherokee High School’s Fire Management Services class Monday to formally proclaim Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week 2022 in Hawkins County.
DeWitte said he was grateful to the fire management students at both Cherokee and Volunteer for their efforts learning skills to become firefighters and first responders, and for participating in Fire Prevention Week.
“We just want everybody to be aware that, fire of course is a dangerous thing, and these (students) know that and are learning it every day,” DeWitte said. “We appreciate what they do and continue to do.”
Fire Prevention Week proclmation
WHEREAS, Hawkins County government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting our area; and
WHEREAS, fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally, and homes are the locations where people are at greatest risk from fire; and
WHEREAS, Tennessee historically has had a high fire mortality rate along with many other southern states, with nine of the top ten highest fire mortality stated in the southern region; and
WHEREAS, smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can, alerting you to danger in the event of fire in which you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely; and
WHEREAS, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half; and
WHEREAS, Hawkins County residents should be sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the smoke alarms and knows how to respond; and
WHEREAS, Hawkins County residents who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will therefore be more likely to survive a fire; and
WHEREAS, Hawkins County residents should make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all their family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities; and
WHEREAS, Hawkins County first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education; and
WHEREAS, Hawkins County residents that are responsive to public education measures are better able to take personal steps to increase their safety from fire, especially in their homes; and
WHEREAS, the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” effectively serves to remind Hawkins County it is important to have a home fire escape plan.
THEREFORE, I Mark DeWitte, Mayor of Hawkins County do hereby proclaim October 9-15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week throughout this county, and I urge all the people of Hawkins County to plan and practice a home fire escape for Fire Prevention Week 2022 and to support the public safety activities and efforts of Hawkins County’s fire and emergency services.