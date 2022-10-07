fire prevention proclamation

Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte, right, joined Cherokee High School’s Fire Management Services class Monday to formally proclaim Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week 2022 in Hawkins County.

 Jeff Bobo

Mayor Mark DeWitte joined students from Cherokee High School’s Fire Management Services class Monday to formally proclaim Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week 2022 in Hawkins County.

Rogersville, TN

Oct. 3, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos