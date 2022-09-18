Thousands of Americans die, and tens of thousands are injured each year in home fires.
Property loss directly resulting from these fires totals billions annually, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
These emergency situations require quick action, the kind that only follows careful advance planning. Fires can spread through a home in a matter of minutes, making it difficult to develop a course of action on the fly.
Many fires also occur when familiar are sleeping at night, and those who haven’t worked out a plan may find themselves too disoriented as they awake to make good decisions.
The results can be catastrophic.
CAUSES OF HOUSE FIRES
Use extra caution around your kitchen, where most house fires tend to start. Other common causes, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are sparks from fireplaces, improperly discarded smoking materials, bad wiring and malfunctioning appliances, among other things.
WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR
Burns are most people’s principal concern. But that’s not the real danger from a house fire. Instead, the U.S. Fire Administration says asphyxiation is the leading cause of death — by a ratio of three-to-one. Smoke and heat from a house fire typically reach places that the flames never do, and that can endanger people in every corner of the structure.
The air can be so hot that it sears sensitive lung tissue, and it may also be carrying dangerous gases that can cause drowsiness or disorientation.
GUARDING AGAINST DANGER
No home can be fire proofed, but there are things you can do to make it more fire resistant.
Install smoke alarms in every room to provide an early warning. Invest in a handy fire extinguisher; they might make the difference between quickly containing a small fire and suffering a huge loss.
Consider using fire doors, which can keep flames and smoke contained long enough for you and your loved ones to escape. If you have a wood-burning stove or fireplace, keep up with regularly scheduled maintenance.
Use a screen that’s heavy enough to stop a rolling log, and wide enough to catch any flying sparks. Be sure all fires are completely out before leaving. New fire-resistant carpets can also protect your home far more than wool or synthetics, which actually accelerate a fire.