There is a verse in the book of James 4:2-3 that simply says, “you have not because you ask not.” I have people all the time ask if I will pray about something they are facing, but I learn later some never prayed themselves. So when people ask me to pray for them now, I try to give a little bit of helpful advice before they walk off.
I did an article recently saying that God showed me intimacy with God equals faith. God want us to develop a relationship with him through prayer. The closer that relationship, the more you know about God, the easier it is to have faith to ask God and believe he has heard you and will answer.
How does this work? What does it look like? In the early 80’s I experienced a business failure and you would think our family lived in the “Great Depression”. We didn’t have money for anything frivolous. I learned a lot about getting through a difficult place is your attitude and how you approach it. I learned to make a game out of some of it.
An example is I couldn’t afford to buy shoes and I’m picky about the kind I wear. There is a used shoe store in Kingsport and if I prayed before making a trip up there, the exact shoes I was looking for was always on the shelf. But if I forgot to pray, they were never there. Actually once I wanted to see how accurate this might be. I made 4 trips to the store without praying and guess what, no shoes? But the 5th time, I prayed just to see and there they were on the shelf.
But I’ve learned this is just an example for anything we need, big or small. I don’t want to ever take God for granted. I try to remember to ask him for simple little things I need so when the needs are greater, it is just as simple to ask for the bigger thing.
There have been a few times, I can take you back to the place and time, I stood somewhere and offered up a desire, Lord, I just wished for one time to know what it would feel like if…………..and bingo, God did a miracle to show me.
If someone doesn’t want to take the time to develop a close relationship to God, why would you expect him to go out of his way for you, a stranger? Be one of his. David was said to be a man after God’s own heart. Abraham was a friend of God. God was going to destroy a whole city once and Abraham talked him down. If there were simply 10 righteous people in this town, would God spare it and he said he would because of this close friendship.
I’m not saying, going to your pastor and asking him to pray for something you really struggle with is wrong and you might see an answer, but can I plead with you not to depend on it working that way. Don’t stand on the sidelines. Be out in the middle of God’s playing field, developing a friendship and intimacy with him.
Then when you need your miracle, don’t ask your pastor to pray (when you won’t). Ask your pastor to join his faith with your faith and the faith of your family who already are friends with God, then “watch-out”. Expect your miracle.
Moses wrote in Deuteronomy 28 that when we know God and hearken to him (trying to please him) his blessings and answers overtake us. I don’t know about you, but there’s where I want to be.