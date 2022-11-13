Sheldon Livesay

There is a verse in the book of James 4:2-3 that simply says, “you have not because you ask not.” I have people all the time ask if I will pray about something they are facing, but I learn later some never prayed themselves. So when people ask me to pray for them now, I try to give a little bit of helpful advice before they walk off.

