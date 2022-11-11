On Nov. 8 a homeless man suffering from congestive heart failure was the first to receive a heated sleeping bag liner at God’s Blueprints.
Surviving Outside Safely (SOS) is an outreach program created to help the homeless of Rogersville to survive outdoors safely in freezing temperatures.
Currently seven heated sleeping bag liners have been donated to the God’s Blueprint homeless daycenter, but they will need more. Those will be passed out to the sick and the elderly first. As more arrive they will start passing them out to the women on the streets and then the men.
Elana Stanley has been handing out blankets in winter months to the homeless in Rogersville for 5 years now. She recalls extreme cold temperatures with some evenings falling below 10 degrees. She has seen first hand the hardships our homeless face on a year round basis but by far “winter is the worst in life threatening temperatures. I have never offered a blanket that wasn’t taken. Some of them sleep in dumpsters under trash trying to survive the cold. People need to be aware of hypothermia.”
Hypothermia
Hypothermia can occur in humans starting with temperatures of 36 degrees and under. According to The National Healthcare For The Homeless Council, approximately 700 deaths a year are reported in homeless populations exposed to freezing temperatures. Symptoms include confusion, uncontrollable shivering, sudden loss of memory, incomprehensible speech, exhaustion, unconsciousness and death.
Stanley’s idea to create SOS began with an online drive asking for individuals to purchase the battery operated heated sleeping bag liners from Amazon. “We have to help protect our fellow human beings from freezing to death while sleeping outdoors this winter. We need to recognize them as people. Most of us are fortunate to have a warm home but in reality a lot of us are just a paycheck away from living on the streets too.”
The heated liners run off of a cell phone power pack which can be charged at God’s Blueprints Day Center. God’s Blueprints provides the sleeping bags the liners go into.
Stanley says, “They have no shelter to sleep in and you will find them curled up on the streets shivering. These are human beings and no one deserves to freeze outside. Some of these people are sick already with serious health issues.”
Other donations have come in to help the homeless SOS outreach program. Lucky 7 Pallet donated two small tents, several sleeping mats, blankets and medicines. An individual donated 3 small used tents and 3 lanterns. So far 7 heated bags have come in from the online drive but many more are needed.
Homeless man with heart condition
On Nov. 8, the first heated sleeping bag was given to Chris Vail, age 62 and who is homeless. He has recently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure after symptoms began 3 months ago. He had been working at getting off of the streets before winter.
He had a job and bought a car. His next goal was an apartment but his condition has made him unable to work. He is turning 63 soon and will be able to draw his social security but right now Vail has no income. He is living in his car which is parked. Inside is a refrigerator box he curls up in to sleep.
He cannot afford gas to keep the car running in the winter for heat. Still, Vail feels fortunate to have the car and the box to sleep in but tells the Review, “Without this heated bag I don’t think I would survive winter with no heat, even in the car. I cannot say how grateful I am to have it and how much this bag means to me.”
The Most Miserable A Person Can Feel
Danny Birchfield is 63 years old and has been homeless for about 2 years. He was his Mother’s caretaker until she passed. Birchfield was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer with mets to his spine a few months ago. Birchfield just started drawing his $600 social security.
God’s Blueprints is assisting Birchfield to help find low income housing near his cancer treatment center in Kingsport. Meanwhile he is able to stay with a friend and off of the streets for now. However, since his cancer treatments are in Kingsport, if he can’t find affordable housing nearby he may be on the streets there, desperate for treatment.
He describes living on the streets in winter as, “Absolutely the most miserable a person can feel. But I want to live and if I have to be in Kingsport on the streets I will.”
Heated sleeping bags liners can be purchased from Amazon. The costs of the heated bags are $49.99 and you can have them shipped to God’s Blueprints at 378 Beaver Lane, Rogersville, TN, 37857 or you can take them to the day center at 205 South Armstrong Road in Rogersville.
The power packs are available on Amazon for $13.99 and you can also donate used power packs you might already have. They will begin distributing first to the homeless who are sick, the elderly and the women as the heated liners arrive.