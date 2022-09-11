My class reunion was last weekend.
It was held in my hometown of Ardmore, which is a little bitty place that straddles the Tennessee and Alabama state lines.
I grew up on the Tennessee side. The school was in Alabama.
It was a little bitty school as well, but it was a good one. We only had 82 in our senior class. There are 71 of us left.
Around 40 of us attended. We did the usual reunion things, and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. But the reunion is just the setup for this week’s topic.
Since it is nearly a 3-hour tour to get to Ardmore, Kim and I spent the weekend at a hotel in Huntsville, Ala., which is 30 minutes away.
Our hotel was attached to the Von Braun Center via a glass skyway.
If you’re unfamiliar, the Von Braun Center is a fabulous entertainment complex — especially for a town the size of Huntsville. It features an arena which seats 10,000. It also has a concert hall that holds more than 2,100, as well as multiple other venues of various sizes.
When we got to the hotel, we immediately noticed something strange.
Almost everyone staying there looked alike.
They were dressed similarly. There was lots and lots of black.
Their appearances were similar, with hair that ran across the color spectrum, and copious amounts of tattoos and piercings.
I don’t judge, but I rode the elevator with a guy who had on pink toenail polish.
That’s what I get for looking down during the ride, I suppose.
The restaurant where we decided to eat was at the other end of the Von Braun Center.
While walking there through the vast hallway, we noticed about 200 people standing in line at the entrance to the concert hall.
They were the same people from the hotel.
When we got seated at the restaurant, of course, the first thing I did was pull out my phone to see what the event was.
That’s when I learned about a band called Ghost.
Ghost is a Swedish band whose genre is described as doom metal.
I was unfamiliar.
Seven of the band’s eight members wear virtually identical face-concealing masks and are called the Nameless Ghouls, according to their Wikipedia page. The website said one of Ghost’s songs was chosen as one of the “50th most evil songs ever” by a rock and roll magazine.
Ironically, they recorded most of one of their albums in Nashville. They had to record the rest of it in Hollywood because they couldn’t find backup singers in Music City who would record the lyrics, Wikipedia said.
You get the idea how their fans would have a certain look.
And we were spending the night under the same roof as 2,100 of them.
But nobody caught anything on fire, I didn’t see any headless bats, and unless I missed it, no one threw a television from the atrium.
They were actually pretty well behaved and polite. I talked to some of them on the elevator — not the guy with the pink toes, though. I couldn’t figure out how to start a conversation with him.
But I felt like I was way, way farther away than 30 minutes from Ardmore.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com