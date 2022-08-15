Outgoing Hawkins County Board of Education members Tecky Hicks and Judy Trent did not “go gentle into that good night”, proposing more than $1 million combined in new, recurring spending before the gavel banged on their final meeting.
Hicks made a motion to give Clinch School teachers a $10,000 stipend above their regular pay; and Trent made a motion to increase non-certified employee pay by 5 percent.
With 21 teacher positions at Clinch, Hicks’ proposal would have cost $210,000 annually. Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review after Thursday’s meeting that Trent’s motion would increase spending by an estimated $800,000 annually.
The motions were made at the end of Thursday’s meeting, and both were tabled by the full board for later consideration.
Hicks and Trent were each defeated in their re-election bids in the Aug. 4 election. The board honored them both for their service at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting. Board member Kathy Cradic noted that a gift for each of them had been ordered but didn’t arrive in time for last Thursday’s meeting.
The gifts were a framed print collage of paintings of each school in the county system, with the schools represented by each respective board member appearing in color.
There was also quite a bit of discussion and kind words for Hicks and Trent by board members and Director of School Matt Hixson. A video of those tributes can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
A separate video can also be seen in the online version of this article in which Hicks and Trent end Thursday’s the meeting with motions that combined would increase school employee pay by more than $1 million.
”Entice those teachers to go”
The last item on the agenda for Thursday’s BOE meeting was titled “Clinch School Staffing” which had been added to the agenda by Hicks.
Hicks told the Board that due to the difficulty the board has finding and keeping teachers for the rural K-12 Clinch School, his motion was to offer an annual $10,000 stipend for teachers in addition to their regular salary.
With 21 teaching positions budgeted for Clinch School, that would increase annual spending by $210,000.
“Clinch School is always going to be an isolated situation at best,” Hicks said. “A lot of people don’t like to go across the mountain. It has been time and time again that we have been unsuccessful in our ability to fill teaching positions there. These students at Clinch need a teacher in front of them, and they don’t need them on a television screen.”
Clinch is the only school in Hawkins County on the north side of Clinch Mountain, and is the smallest K-12 school in Tennessee with graduating classes averaging fewer than 10 students.
“If we can’t get teachers to go over there and fill positions in that school for what they would make ordinarily, then I think the system has to do something to entice those teachers to go,” Hicks said. “… We’ve got to do something to get teachers to go to Clinch School or that school is going to pass away. It’s not about the money. It’s about the kids getting what they need.”
Although the new spending isn’t in the budget, Hick suggested that it be drawn from the general fund’s undesignated fund balance
Hixson noted that as of the beginning of the 2022-23 school year there are two teacher positions vacancies at Clinch including an art teacher an a foreign languages teacher.
Hawkins County received a Small Schools grant intended to increase pay for teachers in rural systems. Hixson said part of that grant was used to offer a $3,000 annual stipend for the teacher positions that are hardest to fill at the high school level. He noted that high school science and special needs teachers are the hardest to fill county-wide.
“My concern would be that you’re talking about a $210,000 hit our first month of the 2022-23 budget,” Hixson said. “I don’t disagree with the rationale behind it. I think if we do need to look at a stipend, we have that set aside for use if needed if we can’t successfully recruit for those positions.”
Board members said they didn’t disagree with the idea, but it needs to be studied further. The board voted unanimously to table Hicks’ motion.
“My gut is telling me it’s not a bad idea,” said Board Chairman Chris Christian. “I think there’s some questions we really need to look into. We need to give it to (finance director) Melissa (Farmer) to see how it impacts the budget.”
”They pay the same for a load of bread”
Although it wasn’t on the agenda, Trent made a motion at the end of Thursday’s meeting to increase non-certified employee pay by 5 percent. That would include custodian staff, maintenance, teaching assistants, office staff, cafeteria staff, and bus shop mechanics.
“During our time on the school board we saw our teachers’ salaries really go up,” Trent said. “(This year) we managed to give 2 percent for certified personnel. The non-certified personnel also deserve 2 percent, but 2 percent for them isn’t the same as 2 percent for us (teachers). They pay the same for a loaf of bread that everybody else does. So, it is my motion, as the last thing I do on the Hawkins County Board of Education, I make a motion that we give 5 percent (pay increase) to all of our non-certified personnel.”
Christian added, “I’d like to table this for further consideration.”
Christian’s motion was approved 7-0.