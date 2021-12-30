I want to use my column today to express our greatest thanks to the great people of Hawkins County for their support for Of One Accord Ministry this past year.
In spite of COVID, you have stepped forward with food drives and resources to help Of One Accord Ministry continue to serve the people of Hawkins County.
It is through a massive cooperative effort each year that church volunteers work with businesses, individuals, clubs and churches to identify and meet the needs of nearly 100,000 people with goods and services valued at nearly 5 million dollars through Of One Accord.
But many of you have served in many organizations, civic clubs and non-profits in an effort to make this a better community to live.
We live in a community of people that step forward to help and serve. Just the very presence of our 12 all-volunteer fire departments, and organizations like Of One Accord is simply a reflection on people like you. The catchy phrase is certain representative, “it takes a community”.
Thanks go to those working throughout our county in regular everyday jobs that tirelessly offer warm smiles, friendly service and genuine interaction both on the phone and in person. As Christmas is now just before us, thank you for making this the best community on earth to call home.
In a rural Appalachian Hawkins County, we underestimate one of the priceless gifts we have to offer. We have genuine smiles, concern for others, warm hospitality and still for many, the value of putting others before ourselves. Young or old it’s not the package, but the warmth of the heart that connects with others letting others know they are just noticed.
It reminds me that the best gifts are not what can be unwrapped on Christmas day. The best gift the world has ever had offered was that first Christmas day. Mary had just made a 80 mile journey by donkey as she was nine months pregnant only to find there wasn’t a single place to sleep in Bethlehem where they came to be taxed. Yet God unwrapped that package in a lowly stable where His first bed would be a feeding trough.
We think of Mary and Joseph being responsible for how this developed, but it was within a divine plan all along. Isaiah had written hundreds of years earlier He would be born through a virgin. Micah wrote His birth would be in Bethlehem and Daniel literally gave the time to expect Him.
We fortunately live in the very “belt-buckle” of the Bible belt where residents actually believe and embrace the birth and life of Jesus at Christmas, and the standard Jesus gave us to live by.
None of those of us here in East Tennessee have escaped the dreaded COVID and other hardships that plague us here in life, but we have learned when we trust in and hold on to the gift offered that first Christmas, this Jesus gets us through. We can genuinely smile and have joy in spite of what circumstances are dishing out.
Thank all of you too in public service businesses that have been understaffed, but have gone through your day with too few staff and impatient customers to wear your smile and pleasant cheery welcome. We offer prayers of thanks for you who allows God to brightly shine His light through you.
As we get tucked in Christmas Eve, I pray God’s great blessings on those who live here that are part serving others as a reflection of your service to Christ. Those that give of themselves and their resources, that serve others, that extend themselves to make this a wonderful place to live. I pray that blessing on those that know the value of a smile and warm welcome and concern for others, and sometimes a needed hug.
I’ve heard for a long time, God knows our needs and He answers many of them through people willing to love and listen to Him and serve others as a reflection of His love to them.
If you have prayer needs, we really have a group of community prayer people that meet and pray over them- send them at ofoneaccord@yahoo.com
If you have a loved one that needs a prayer quilt, let us know as well.
From the Staff and Volunteers of Of One Accord Ministry, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in 2022.