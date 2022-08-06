WaltersStatePharmacyTech-KimberlyBrown

Kimberly Brown is director of Walters State’s Pharmacy Technician Program. The college now offers an entry-level Pharmacy Technician course. This course can be completed in one semester.

“This is a very rewarding career and this is an excellent time to enter the field,” Kimberly Brown, director of the program, said. She said that students are ready to work as technicians after just 15 weeks.

