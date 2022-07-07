A group of women of all ages from all areas of the Tri-Cities convened in downtown Rogersville Sunday to peacefully protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“This was not a surprise to me, and we’ve seen this (the overturn of Roe v. Wade) coming,” said Carleen Claybaker, a 71-year-old protester and retired nurse. “I’m still devastated.”
“Even if we don’t sway their opinions, I hope we have encouraged people to keep an open mind and hear others’ perspectives before making a decision,” one anonymous male protester told the Review.
Though they received a few obscene gestures from passersby and pushback from one lone counter-protester, the event concluded without violence.
About the Supreme Court decision
The June 24 decision reversed the landmark 1973 decision in Roe. v. Wade, which served as the basis for a woman’s right to an abortion. Now, the legality of an abortion will be up to each individual state, and many states (including Tennessee) have already let ‘trigger bans’ go into effect.
An article from the Associated Press noted the decision “was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.”
“Nervous but hopeful”
Jessica Justice, one of the downtown Rogersville event organizers, told the Review before the protest that she was “nervous but hopeful.”
“I am nervous because I know the politics in this area,” she said. “I know the majority of people may not agree with what we are protesting.”
She said she was nervous about how passersby might react and the possibility that they could turn aggressive. So another event organizer arranged for the group to work with an organization out of Knoxville that helps plan such protests. The women learned de-escalation techniques to use in the event that a passerby or counterprotestor expressed aggression.
“We know our best bet is to keep our cool,” Justice said. “We are not going to be violent or angry. We want to get our point across and hopefully help make a change.”
“Jessica actually had the courage to get this going in a community like we live in where there is a lot of opposition,” said the second event organizer, who asked to remain anonymous. “A lot of people are afraid to speak out about how they actually feel. They are afraid of retaliation from the people in their own community.”
The group also worked with Rogersville city officials prior to the event to make sure they were protesting within their legal parameters.
A positive turnout
Both Justice and the anonymous organizer said they were pleased with the number of people who showed up on Sunday–some of whom they didn’t even know prior to the protest.
“I feel pretty great–this is definitely more than I expected,” Justice said. “But I would have loved to see even more people show up than that.”
The protestors did receive several middle fingers from drivers passing by. One particular car sped by while its passengers hung their nude behinds out the open windows, mooning the protestors.
However, several others honked or waved in solidarity.
“We have had a lot of positive reactions, surprisingly,” the anonymous organizer said. “Several people said they stand with us. We had some opposition too, but thankfully everybody has managed to keep it safe. They have their right to an opinion too, but there is no reason to harm because somebody disagrees with your opinion.”
The anonymous organizer said she was especially pleased to see that people of all ages, both male and female, participated in the protest.
“There are a lot of women here who have been fighting this same fight for way longer than I’ve been alive,” she said.
Retired nurse recounts tragedies prior to Roe
Claybaker, a 71-year old retired nurse, said she was in school before Roe v. Wade passed in 1973.
She said she still vividly remembers two horrific incidents she saw during her work as a nurse’s aid during that time that had such an effect on her that she has spent years advocating for women’s health and abortion access.
“One was a 12-year old girl and another was 13–both had obviously been raped,” Claybaker told the Review. “They bled to death from self-induced abortions. So, since 1972, I have kept my oath to them that I would do whatever I could to see that women had access to healthcare and no one would die like that again. Yet, here we are.”
Claybaker said she also regularly defends a women’s health clinic in Bristol and to make sure women can get in and out of the clinic without being recorded or harassed by passersby.
She also encouraged any women of reproductive age to regularly take pregnancy tests.
“It will be imperative to know exactly when you are pregnant,” she said.
She also encouraged women seeking abortions to check out the website www.ineedana.com, which is an abortion service locator that is safe and non-trackable.
“A scary time”
Justice told the Review that she felt particularly passionate about the right to an abortion because she has two daughters of her own.
“I would hate to see the day that they would have to make such a hard decision, because an abortion is not an easy decision to make no matter how pro-choice you are,” she said. “But I still want them to have a choice. It is a scary time to be raising girls.”
“I think it is important to have both men and women together on this issue, because it affects every single person in this country,” one anonymous male protester told the Review.
“This is meant to divide”
A passerby who identified himself as Grote Ontwaken, was one of the only people who actually walked up to the protestors and engaged with them, said he felt the protest “was about dividing.”
He stood by the protestors for almost the entire three hours they were there. At times, he attempted to engage protestors in conversation, but at other times he made mocking gestures and became hostile.
When the protests began chanting “my body, my choice,” Ontwaken began chanting in response “you want no responsibility.”
“‘Pro-life,’ ‘pro-choice,’ ‘pro-abortion’ has been a way of triggering people and gathering people into a ‘divide and conquer’ mentality,” he said.
The police were called to the scene after one protestor said she felt Ontwaken was becoming hostile and getting too close to her for comfort. An officer arrived and advised both Ontwaken and the protestors to respect each other’s personal space and noted that both had a right to be present as long as they followed the law.
Another Hawkins County woman who attends a Rogersville church offered popsicles to the protesters.
“I don’t agree with you, but I love you,” she said as she handed them out.
“Every vote counts”
Though Tennessee now already has restrictions on almost every instance of abortion, several protestors told the Review they still feel the need to fight for women’s healthcare and abortion access.
Several of the protesters told the Review they were protesting because “We know every vote counts.”
“I would love to see Tennessee be one of the states where women can make decisions about their own bodies,” Justice said. “Eventually, I would love to see something officially added into the Constitution.”
The anonymous organizer said she grew up in the Baptist faith and respects the fact that some choose to advocate against abortion on religious grounds.
“I just want people to remember that not everybody is the same, even if they are in the same church,” she said. “Let people make decisions for themselves with the help of educated professionals.”
She added, “I just hope that people try to open their minds and just start asking questions.”