Isaac Watts wrote over 600 hymns including, “Crucifixion to the World by the Cross of Christ.” Fortunately, sometime later the name of this hymn was changed to WHEN I SURVEY THE WONDROUS CROSS.
In the opinions of most hymnologists, by all technical and theological standards, this is the greatest hymn in the English language. Isaac Watts took some very complex theological concepts and presented them in a simple, evangelistic style that is suitable for congregational singing.
In the first phrase, “When I SURVEY the wondrous cross,” Watts forces us to focus our attention on the cross. To survey something means to closely examine or consider it carefully. It invokes the idea of deliberate contemplation to make an accurate description or assessment.
Even though we can’t literally examine the cross, we can understand what it was and what it means. The Roman cross was an instrument of torture used to execute criminals for capital crimes. The ordeal was humiliating and cruel. And that is where the sinless Prince of glory died for our sins.
The second stanza is a paraphrase of Galatians 6:14, “Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast, save in the death of Christ, my Lord; All the vain things that charm me most I sacrifice them to His blood.”
The fact is, I can do NOTHING to merit God’s mercy and grace. There is nothing good in me; “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” Eph. 2.8-9
The only hope I have is Jesus’ death on the cross. That is the only sacrifice that satisfies God’s requirement.
In a verse that has been removed from most hymnbooks, there is another interesting phrase that can add to our understanding of Christ’s crucifixion; “His dying crimson, like a robe, Spreads o’er His body on the tree.”
In the book of the Revelation, Jesus is described as coming back wearing a red robe which is symbolic of a victorious warrior. But what is this allusion to a red robe on His crucified body?
This is a figurative description of His blood. The crucifixion of Christ was not like the images we often see in classical works of art, where Jesus is pictured in a clean, white loincloth with His beautiful face and body spotted with a few drops of blood. The crucifixion of Jesus was horrible. The Bible describes it in graphic details. Jesus’ body, stripped naked, was unrecognizable as that of a human. The flogging would have torn His flesh off exposing His bones and His inward parts. From the crown of thorns on His head to the spikes driven through His hands and feet, and the spear in His side, every inch of His traumatized body must have been covered with His blood that was poured out for the remission of our sins.
So this hymn elicits a personal response. The Son of God willingly endured all that for me! This amazing love, that sent my Savior to the Cross, “demands my soul, my life, (and) my all.”
