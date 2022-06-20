A group seeking to convince the Hawkins County Board of Education to enforce its anti-racial discrimination policies staged what it described as a sit-in at Thursday’s Hawkins County Board of Education meeting.
The sit-in was in reaction to a federal lawsuit filed last month agains the BOE.
The lawsuit alleges that a student at Church Hill Middle School was subjected to racial slurs and actions on the part of other students, as well as inaction by administrators to stop those actions or punish the perpetrators.
The sit-in group was led by Hamblen County NAACP president Shavone Lovell who said the allegations of the CHMS parent are happening across the region.
“Our children are being called all sorts of racial slurs, hate speech,” Lovell said during an impromptu press conference prior to Thursday’s BOE meeting. “Things are happening to them physically, emotionally, and we’re here to support our babies. We’re here to make sure that they are protected every way possible, and to hold the administration accountable to the policies they already have in place. To actually enforce those policies.”
”We will defend ourselves in court”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review last month that he and BOE “vehemently deny that our school system tolerates racial discrimination or harassment of any kind.”
“When such allegations are brought to our attention regarding student conduct, we take steps to investigate the same and to discipline those found responsible,” Hixson said. “Hawkins County Schools and the many educators who work within our school system strive to create an environment where all students — regardless of their race — feel safe and welcome. And we will defend ourselves in court against any claims to the contrary.”
Earlier this month attorneys for the BOE filed a motion in federal court seeking have the original lawsuit stricken from the record because it included photos of students who aren’t name as plaintiffs.
That motion was approved and the amended lawsuit without the photos was filed in Greeneville federal court on June 13.
The BOE has 21 days from the filing of that amended complaint to file its official response to the allegations. For more details about the lawsuit and allegations it contains there is a link in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
”Called all sorts of racial slurs”
Lovell said the behavior outlined in the lawsuit have “been going on forever.”
“It’s something that I need parents to understand, that they’re not alone,” Lovell said. “They’re not the only ones it’s happening to. They need to come forward so that we can help them enforce the policies that are already in place. As far as our schools, since COVID we have seen it increase. Our children are being called the N-word, they’re being called monkeys. They’re being called all sorts of racial slurs, and it’s not OK.
Lovell added, “The thing we’re trying to do is bring awareness to it and make sure we stand in the gap and make it stop. … Today we are not hoping that the administration is going to come to us and fix anything. We’re demanding it. We’re not asking any more.”
Lovell said what’s happening in schools isn’t bullying. It’s hate speech.
“When our students are coming to the teachers and saying that I’ve been called an N-word’ every day or I’m being bullied in some way racially, the teacher is saying, Sticks and Stones may break my bones,” Lovell said. “It’s just words, or it won’t hurt you, or to ignore it. We’ve been told that our entire lives, and that’s not how it works. The way we demand respect is the same way everybody else demands respect.”
Lovell added, “We’re not asking the administration to eradicate racism. We’re not asking them to fix racism. We’re asking them to stop it at the door. In their school they’re responsibility is to make sure that their children are being protected. All of them. not just some of them.”