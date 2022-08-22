Leaves may be falling, but the harvest can continue.
Autumn is typically accompanied by lots of clean up, as foliage moves from green to fall’s rich colors and then to brown. But your home garden can still produce some of the tastiest foods of the season, if you plant smart.
WHY FALL?
Autumn is actually the ideal time to plant perennials and new bulbs, but also shrubs, trees and certain vegetables. The soil remains warm even as exterior temperatures cool, making for the ideal setting for new root growth, according to the National Gardening Association. The roots of most plants continue to grow until the soil temperature descends into the 40s — meaning, well into winter.
FALL BOUNTY
Several vegetables thrive as summer turns into the cooler months. Some even survive after the season’s first frost. Broccoli is among the most resilient, stands up to cold and pests, and is packed with vitamins and minerals, according to OrganicGardening.com. In particularly frigid climates, broccoli does a bit better when started indoors and then transferred to your outside garden after a few weeks. Beets are non-temperamental, inexpensive and robust fall growers. They’re also very versatile in that you can use both the vitamin-rich roots and the leaves in a variety of recipes. Just remember to plant them very deeply so they will grow best, and not to leave them in the ground for an extended period. Long roots are tougher, and harder to cook. Carrots are also a fall and even late-winter favorite, depending on which zone you live in. They have a long shelf life and are tasty whether picked early or left to grow to full size.
CLEAN UP
Fall is a great time to tidy up and tackle certain pruning chores. Rake leaves from your lawn into a compost pile, or mow over them to create sources of nutrition for the grass.
The National Gardening Association also recommends allowing fallen leaves to remain in flower beds, since they work as a kind of insulation for the soil.
Generally speaking, it’s a bad idea to prune in the fall, but there are notable exceptions. Take down dead tree limbs, in particular if you live in an area that’s prone to heavy snow. Cut back plants that draw slugs and any perennials with disease issues.