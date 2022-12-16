In 1996 Gov. Sundquist started a program to recognize the most outstanding youth and adult volunteers for the year in each county.
It was merely by accident I learned about it by visiting a bank in Sneedville and seeing an application laying on the table. Thinking it was just a local recognition, I made a nomination for Ike Gibson who started the Of One Accord Ministry in Hancock County.
Several weeks passed and a letter comes in the mail from the state informing us Ike was selected as the recipient from Hancock County and we needed to come to Nashville late in January of that year to receive the recognition. Ike has gotten a letter also and we decided to drive down and see what this was about.
The event at that time was in the Snodgrass Building in Nashville, but has now moved to the Franklin Marriott, a luxurious hotel below Nashville. The state provides a very fancy meal probably done by the hotel and a very short program of welcoming those who were selected as the most outstanding volunteers for each respective county. Miss Tennessee then makes individual recognitions as a very comprehensive biography is recited for each recipient.
When Ike and I walked into the room and we began hearing what sounded like the Who’s – Who of Tennessee volunteers, I suddenly reflected on the many great organizations in Hawkins County and deserving recipients who needed to be recognized. I have mentioned many times, this is possibly the most prestigious recognition a volunteer could receive.
I approached the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce about sponsoring the recognition from Hawkins County and since 1997, we’ve always been represented in Nashville.
While we who volunteer don’t volunteer for recognition, this recognition process helps encourage others to give back to their community in the form of volunteer service hours. As amazing as it is, Hawkins County’s volunteers can stand head to toe against any in the state. Jacquelyn Crawford, one of the youth recipients from Hawkins County had a day named after her by the governor for her work with the Church Hill Lunchbox Bus Summer Feeding Program.
Some of our recipients have graduated into their eternal life in heaven, but men like John Wolfe who spent his life contributing to the Lion’s Club examining children’s eyes, will always be remembered in Hawkins County and his recognition will always be special to his family and friends.
Nominations are still open until Christmas. The nomination process is relatively simple. If you know someone who volunteers and makes a difference, nominate them. You can email me at OfOneAccord@yahoo.com and I can send a nomination form or stop by the Shepherd’s Center of Chamber office for one.