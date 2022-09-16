Cherokee High School has a full week of activities planned for Homecoming Week leading up to the Homecoming football game against West Greene on Oct. 7.
The Homecoming Game will feature welcome tents set up for the Retired Teachers of CHS; the Class of 1983 (40 years); Class of 1998 (25 years); and the Class of 2013 (10 years).
There is also a community Pep Rally and Bonfire on Oct. 6.
The theme for Cherokee Homecoming 2022 is “MOBUCK TRADITION” and features the traditional Spirit Contest between the freshman, sophomore, junior, and seniors.
Points will be earned by participation in several activities including participation in dress-up days duirng Homecoming week. Dress up day themes include:
Monday, Oct 3: Proud to be an American
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Favorite Character/Superhero
Thursday, Oct. 6: Country Vs Country Club
Friday, Oct. 7: Color Day
Points will be awarded each day for the percentage of students participating. First period teachers will be given tally sheets to count the number of students dressed up each morning. At the end of the week, the percentages will be added. The first place class will receive 40 points, second 30 points, third 20 points, fourth 10 points for the SPIRIT RACE.
Teachers should send the best dressed student to the commons area when called to be judged. The BEST DRESSED will win free tickets to the game each day.
Other areas that will judged to determine Sprit Class winner include:
- The class with the least amount of office referrals for the year to date will earn 40 points toward the SPIRIT RACE. 2nd place 30 points, 3rd 20 points and 4th 10 points.
- The class with the best attendance percentage for the week will earn 40 points toward the SPIRIT RACE. 2nd place will earn 30 points, 3rd 20 points, and 4th 10 points.
- A contest will be held in the cafeteria each day giving students an opportunity to support their class in the SPIRIT RACE. (Hint: This might include knowing the Alma Mater)
- There is a home Soccer game on Thursday, October 6. Students will be able to attend the game for free. Students will earn points for their class toward the SPIRIT RACE by attending. The class with the most signatures will earn 40 points, next 30 points, next 20 points, and last 10 points.
- We will have a POWDERPUFF KICKBALL game on THURSDAY night. The winning team will receive 40 points for the SPIRIT RACE, 30 points for second place, 20 for third, and 10 for fourth.
- There will be a community PEP RALLY and BONFIRE on Thursday evening. Students will receive points for attending. The class with the most signatures will earn 40 points, next 30 points, next 20 points, and last 10 points.
- On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. there will be “The Battle of the Classes”. The winner of the battle will receive 40 pts. 2nd place 30 pts, 3rd place 20 pts and 4th place 10 pts.
- Teachers should decorate the doors, following the theme of the day. The top three doors judged the best overall will receive a breakfast, to be served in CM. Ten points will be earned toward the Spirit Trophy for each class that participates.
- The winners will be announced during the pep rally that on Friday, Oct. 7.