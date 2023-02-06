Vaping and disrespectful behavior on Hawkins County school buses combined with lengthy red tape required by the state to get drivers certified is making it harder to recruit, retain and replace bus drivers.
Hawkins County Schools transportation supervisor Rolando Benavides presented the Board of Education last week with a bleak outlook on his prospects for replacing five or six drivers who are retiring at the end of the school year.
An equal number of drivers are expected to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Not only does it take six months to get a new driver certified, but bad behavior from a small percentage of incorrigible students is making it harder to retain drivers.
Board chairman Chris Christian placed this topic on the agenda for the Feb. 2 Board of Education meeting after noticing on the county schools website the number of bus routes that aren’r running at any given time.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that the transportation department is currently fully staffed with full-time drivers, but they’ve had some drivers go on medical leave. Hixson noted that they only have two substitute drivers at this time who are basically working full time.
“Once we start losing them it has been, and is very hard to recruit and fill spots,” Hixson said.
Following a lengthy discussion the board agreed that it will be addressing increased accountability for poor student behavior on school buses, as well as seeking help from the state to expedite the driver certification process.
Driver certification
Benavides said the requirements for certifying new drivers is lengthy and getting harder for drivers to abide by all the rules.
While he didn’t want to downplay the importance of the training, Benavides said he doesn’t believe the process should take six months or more to complete.
“They have to go through training, they have to go through the hands-on, and they have to be able to get the hands-on testing scheduled,” Benavides told the board. “All of these things have been pushed back to where the length of time it takes to get through them is much harder and longer than it used to be. We even looked into making myself a third party tester so we can certify our own drivers, and the state has suspended that to even be a possibility right now.”
Calling the state to schedule testing appointments is also a problem. It used to have a voice male for driver prospects to leave a number and email to be contacted later for an appointment.
Benavides said the state testing number now doesn’t have a voice mail. It simply tells prospective drivers to call back later.
“We call that number all day, and all it does is put us on hold for 5-6 minutes, and it will say everybody is busy, please call back at a different time,” Benavides said.
Hixson added, “Roy and his staff spent six months last year getting three qualified applicant drivers through the system with the state last year.”
If and when they do get a driver certified, sometimes that new driver isn’t prepared or willing to tolerate the student discipline issues they will face on a daily basis, Benavides told the board.
‘Disrespect and defiance’
“We also have a lot of issues now with the disciplinary side of the children on the buses,” Benavides said. “The disrespect and the defiance that the children have is very, very shocking. When you have a middle schooler that will stand up and tell a driver, ‘My dad pays your salary. I don’t have to f---- sit anywhere you tell me to sit. I can sit wherever I want.”
Benavides said he has witnessed those type of scenarios play out again and again on school bus security video footage. They have put adult monitors on the bus to assist drivers, but the bad student’s don’t respect the monitor’s authority.
Benavides added, “I had a student tell that monitor, ‘You’re not the driver. I don’t have to do anything you say. I can do whatever I want. You don’t even know my name so you’re not going to be able to right me up anyway, so it doesn’t matter.’ It is repeated over and over and the drivers get to the point where ‘I can’t do this’. They will go through the certification process, and two weeks into it, (they decide) this is not going to work.”
Monitors try to tell the worst students that their cursing is inappropriate, especially in the presence of elementary students.
Benavides said. “They will stand up and be like, ‘I can f---- say what I want. This is America. I have freedom of speech.’ It is very different from anything I grew up with. I would have never even come close to speaking to an adult like that. A lot of the children, it wouldn’t matter if it was a police officer standing there.”
Vaping on the bus
Benavides said vaping on buses is “skyrocketing” and it’s even getting into elementary schools. He said children have arrived at school “not coherent as to what’s going on” due to vaping.
It’s not just a local problem. Benavides said a neighboring county is about to approve a policy placing NARCAN on buses to address potential overdoses. He’s witnessed on video a student vomiting in the parking lot while students on the bus are using that same vape the vomiting student just used.
“They don’t think to say, What’s in this,” Benavides said. “They don’t ask. Some of the vapes are very different than others. Some of them are nicotine. Some of them are THC (the drug in marijuana). All they know is someone handed them something, so they took a hit off of it. I have literally seen (on video) a child completely pass out and fall back, and he busted his head enough to where I could hear it on the video. He was laying back in that seat for about 12 minutes, and he started coming to, and nobody knew anything about it.”
Benavides said he only saw the student pass out because he was checking video for another disciplinary issue.
“By the time the bus got to school he was (coherent) enough to where he walked in,” Benavides said. “This is the stuff the bus drivers are dealing with every day.”
The highest number of vaping students they found on a bus at the same time was eight.
“Almost every video that I check, vaping is happening somewhere on that bus,” Benavides said. “There were three vapes being passed around to eight students, just that one time I watched the video.”
‘A very small number of students’
Students are being cited into Juvenile Court, suspended and sent to Alternative School when they get caught. Hixson noted that the zero tolerance policy for possession of drugs at school is enforced.
“If we’re brought into the loop of what’s happening on the bus, there’s immediate consequences” Hixson said. “The problem is, 9 times out of 10 we’re told about it later in the day, the next day, two days from then — and that’s only if another person on the bus lets us know. We don’t have live streaming video on the buses. It’s all recorded.”
Hixson added, “We do remove students from the bus. They are suspended. They are removed permanently. We have done a lot of that this year. But, that has bigger consequences down the road because we lose them, because they’re not with a parent. They’re not with somebody that’s holding them accountable. We then lose access to that student, and they lose access to education.”
Hixson said they need to get creative when it comes to holding students accountable for their actions. Suspension, when not accompanied by accountability in the home, does nothing, he added.
“It’s simply a vacation day, or days, at home because they’re sitting in their room playing video games, or not supervised,” Hixson said.
Hixson added, “We’re talking about a very small number of students who act this way. But, it only takes one or two per route for that route to become unsafe. The situation where a driver is being confronted by a student, or a monitor is being confronted by a student — and the mother gets on the student’s phone and says, ‘Wait until you come to my stop. I’m going to be waiting for you.’ We’ve had to have SROs and police officers escort our buses to drop students off because the parents are threatening our monitors because they’re trying to tell their students to turn their phones down because it’s got cursing on it, and other things that aren’t appropriate for elementary kids on hear on the bus. For that accountability not to be there in the home, we’re fighting a losing battle.”
Busing not required by law
Meanwhile, if they can’t fill driver vacancies, and they can’t recruit substitutes, Hixson said they will have to “drastically amend our current transportation system to the point, and maybe including not being able to run buses”.
“That’s the dire need of this situation,” Hixson said. “We’re not only not going to be able to keep the drivers we have when they retire, we’re not going to have anybody in the wings to say, I’m going to drive and put up with that type of behavior.”
Hixson said he’ll be posing some “creative solutions” to the board’s educational law attorney for holding students and their parents accountable for their child’s actions.
One idea is to split up older and younger students, and running two routes — one for elementary age and one for middle and high school age. But, they would require doubling up routes.
Another idea is central drop-off and pickup points. Parents would be required to take their child to a pick up center in each region of the county, which reduces the number of buses needed for door-to-door pickups.
The Hawkins County School System currently has 90 school bus routes. According to the Hawkins County Schools website, last week two were not running due to a sub shortage and another route wasn’t running afternoons.
Christian noted that state law doesn’t require a public school system to provide school bus transportation.