You don’t want to go into the colder months with a roof that’s showing its age. The integrity of this vital element of your house will likely be tested by extreme moisture, the weight of snow, and the season’s natural cycle of freezing and thawing.
That’s why fall is such a critical time to inspect, repair and/or replace your roof.
INSPECTION TIMELINES
Professional roof inspections should be done on a semi-annual basis, according to the American Society of Home Inspectors. You can also perform your own spot checks in the interim, being on the look out for cracked or curling shingles, and stains or damp places in the attic. Addressing these issues becomes a lot more difficult, and a lot more costly, once a long winter sets in.
WORRISOME SIGNS
Professional inspectors will closely examine your roof, both on its exterior and from the interior of your home. They’ll check the shingles for wear or damage, paying close attention to any ice dams and the general state of the chimney, if you have one. Inside, they’ll be on the look out for moisture, ventilation issues and mold. They’ll also evaluate your insulation. Next they’ll create a complete report outlining any issues, the urgency of those issues and a plan of action to address them.
BIGGEST DANGER
Those who live where snowfall is very heavy can be at risk for roof collapse, simply from the weight of winter precipitation. Even a roof that’s in good shape can only support about 20 pounds of snow per square foot of roofing, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. Fall inspections are even more important for those who regularly experience this kind of wintry weather. In some cases, snow removal may be recommended while still in the midst of winter.
SCHEDULING CONSIDERATIONS
Some repairs should begin in the fall in order to get the best results. For example, treatments for lichen and moss require as many as 180 days to become fully effective. New shingle replacements will fail if they’re sealed when the temps are too low. Repairs on icy roofs are extremely dangerous, so problems discovered too late may have to remain until the spring in order to be fixed.