Cherokee Beta xmas

Susie Hilton (CHS Staff) Beth LeRoy (CHS Beta Club Sponsor) Zed Teaster (CHS Beta Club member) Jennifer Kinsler (CFTC director) and Lacy Collier (CHS Beta Club President).

 Sheldon Livesay

The Cherokee High School Beta Club recruited club members, as well as Cherokee faculty and staff to sponsor purchasing Christmas gifts for 37 underprivileged children.

