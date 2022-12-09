The Cherokee High School Beta Club recruited club members, as well as Cherokee faculty and staff to sponsor purchasing Christmas gifts for 37 underprivileged children.
This is the 17th year that Cherokee’s Beta Club has sponsored children as part of the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program.
Gifts include clothing and toys, and each gift is valued at $100.
“It easily adds up to a heroic effort for this team to take this many children to insure they would have a joyful Christmas this year,” said ministry director Sheldon Livesay. “The club had already served one full afternoon wrapping gifts for the first couple of parties. Many times, each child receives multiple gifts, each individually wrapped and placed in black plastic bags.”
The bags are transported to one of more than 30 separate parties this year, then given to families to take home and place under the tree.
Beth LeRoy, club sponsor, can attest to it being a tiring but rewarding job spending a day volunteering to wrap gifts.
Of One Accord started the Christmas for the Children program in 1990 to prevent multiple duplications of families going to a multitude of churches asking for help. When a few families were being helped 10 to 12 times, the ones that might be more deserving were not being helped.
The ministry developed the idea of hiring a 3-month staff position, on behalf of local churches, to interview families making sure every needy child is served, but only one time. Ministry leader, Sheldon Livesay, says it has become pretty efficient in effectively screening these families.
Jennifer Kinsler, Christmas for the Children program leader, can also vouch for it being a big job for many people to host more than 3 parties to serve 1,500 children.
Livesay added, “Beta Club Students along with many other sponsors will be able to rest well on Christmas night knowing they brought joy and hope to the lives of many in our community that wouldn’t have had Christmas without some help.”