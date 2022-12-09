The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 State Report Card, an online tool designed for parents, families and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.
The State Report Card provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students.
“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
This year’s State Report Card, as in previous years, contains general information and state-, district-, and school-level data including enrollment, finance, and staffing.
In addition, the State Report Card includes the following performance indicators—academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, and progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate, and graduation rate.
Several new features
Improved usability and accessibility across district and school pages
Improved interactive visualization
Redesigned overall performance and information pages
Filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions
New badges for school designations and school/district distinctions
Google translator option
“Johnson City Schools uses the objective information presented in the TN State Report Card to measure the success of our students against that of their peers across the state,” said Dr. Steve Barnett, Director of Schools, Johnson City Schools. “The State Report Card is a valuable resource to collaboratively inform and engage families and the community in the processes of improving outcomes for students.”