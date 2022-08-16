On Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education honored the North Tazewell VFD (in blue shirts) for the donation of fire truck to the Cherokee Fire management Services program. From right to left are CTE supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams, Cherokee instructor Doug Wood, Director of Schools Matt Hixson, Lakeview VFD member Justin Nance, Lakeview Capt. Andrew Bean, North Tazewell Chief Laroy Brandt, and other North Tazewell members.
On Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education honored the North Tazewell VFD (in blue shirts) for the donation of fire truck to the Cherokee Fire management Services program. From right to left are CTE supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams, Cherokee instructor Doug Wood, Director of Schools Matt Hixson, Lakeview VFD member Justin Nance, Lakeview Capt. Andrew Bean, North Tazewell Chief Laroy Brandt, and other North Tazewell members.
Cherokee High School’s Fire Management Services class will be training this year on a genuine fire truck thanks to a donation from the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.
On Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education and Cherokee Fire Management Services instructor Doug Wood honored members of the North Tazewell VFD for their donation if a 1981 Mack fire engine.
The BOE also recognized Lakeview VFD member Justin Nance who played a big role in securing the donation.
“This young man right here (Nance) is the one who put a letter out, put emails out all summer long, and worked to find an engine for both high schools,” Wood told the BOE. “It’s all on his shoulders. He did 100 percent of the work. I couldn’t do it without him. Of course (Lakeview VFD Capt.) Andrew Bean was involved. He went over and picked up the engine from North Tazewell.”
Nance said he simply “Bridged the gap” between Cherokee and North Tazewell VFD.
“I got in touch with North Tazewll,” Nance told the Board. “They were nice enough to donate it to us. We in turn donated it to the fire science program.”
North Tazewell VFD Chief Laroy Brandt said his department was happy contribute the fire truck for the purpose of educating future firefighters.
“We’re like a lot of other fire departments struggling, and we see the need,” Brandt said. “We actually put this engine up for sale because we’re in need to raise funds ourself to buy a tanker. That’s when Justin reached out to us and said, Hey would you be interested. I took that back to our board members, and we’re very much a ‘Pay it Forward’ kind of department. We’re just glad to be of service.”
Hawkins County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams said the donation is very much needed and appreciated. The truck will be kept at Cherokee although it might initially be used to benefit students at both the Cherokee and Volunteer Fire Management Services class.
Williams said they are looking for a second fire truck to be kept at Volunteer as well.
“It’s an older truck, but it’s in real good shape,” Williams said. “Doug and his team and done really good work cleaning it up. They’ve got it shining like a new penny, and with new stickers on it, it’s really sharp.”