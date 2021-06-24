Hawkins County Schools and National Non-profit DonorsChoose Announce New Partnership

Hawkins County Schools announced a new partnership with the national non-profit DonorsChoose on June 22, making them the third school district in the state to partner with them.
This partnership will help teachers tap into a network of 4 million donors to support classroom projects and more seamlessly align with district strategy and operations. Donors who previously have been unreachable by the district, can now be utilized through DonorsChoose. Some donors normally will not allow direct funding applications from individuals or school districts but will donate to DonorsChoose opening these closed doors.
“Hawkins County Schools is happy to announce this partnership with DonorsChoose,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “This opportunity affords our educators the ability to add to their classroom experiences for the betterment of our students. It will also open doors to the broader community and donors who wish to contribute to the success of educational environments.”
As one of the 160+ members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Hawkins County Schools will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities. Hawkins County Schools will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.5 million teacher requests for learning resources.
“We’re excited to have Hawkins County Schools as a new member of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose. We can’t wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”
If you would like to support a teacher, please visit often at www.donorschoose.org/hawkinscountyschools.
Donors may click on the Give button or select a particular project. The first partnership project is to purchase a much needed commercial mixer for the classroom. It will support teacher Jaime-lyn Schmidt and highlight the Culinary Arts program at Volunteer High School.