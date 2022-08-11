The Volunteer High School First Priority Club welcomed the new school year with prayer over the building, its students and their families.
“We’re here to get our school year started on the right foot with a prayer walk,” FPC President Eliza Smith told the Review early Saturday morning as the group met around the VHS flagpole to begin a prayer walk.
Smith actually first brought the idea of a prayer walk to the club last year, so this is the event’s second year. The walk featured different stops all around the entire school, and students took turns leading a specific prayer over each location. For example, the students specifically prayed for safety and health of the students and faculty involved in the athletics department as they stood outside the gym. Once they arrived in front of the freshman academy, the students specifically prayed for those students experiencing high school for the first time as well as the teachers instructing them.
“This is something that is happening all over the state of Tennessee with the Tenn. Weekend of Prayer over Students,” Smith said. “This is just our small contribution. We want to direct the community’s thoughts to prayer as we begin the school year and how vital it is to keep the school, teachers and students in your prayers.”
At the request of the statewide chapter of First Priority, then Tenn. State Legislators and Governor Bill Haslam officially declared the first weekend in August as the Tenn. Weekend of Prayer over Students it into law in 2015.
She added, “Of course, on the students’ end, pouring in our hearts and our attention is so important. But, having that line to God is a blessing as we’re able to get started with the new year.”
VHS First Priority Faculty Advisor Joshua Wenger said he was thrilled to see so many students taking time out of their Saturday morning to pray over the school.
“I love how proactive the group is,” he said. “All of our meetings happen in the mornings, before school begins, so, not only do they show up on Saturday mornings, but mornings throughout the school year. It is a student-led group where, each week, students show up to talk, learn and teach each other from the word of God.”
He noted that the group also sponsors several similar events throughout the year as well as providing goody bags for students after graduation.
“There are a lot of different ways that First Priority sponsors the student body and shares their faith,” he said. “It’s exciting to see that as well as how they involve the community at large.”