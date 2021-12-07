Better lighting, better security, and a splash pad were among the most requested park amenities mentioned at a public hearing held last week at Rogersville City Park to assist in the creation of a 10-year park plan for the county, Rogersville and Church Hill.
Hawkins County is partnering with Church Hill and Rogersville to develop the 10 year plan for its public parks which is a requirement to receive state grant funding for park development.
In creating that 10-year-plan, Bryan Hill of Community Development Partners was in Hawkins County last month where he led public hearings at Church Hill City Hall on Nov. 24, and the Rogersville City Park community room on Nov. 30.
More than 600 people filled out an online survey asking what parks they frequent, what activities they participate in, and what park additions or improvements they would recommend.
“About 80 percent of park visits were to Laurel Run Park or Rogersville City Park,” Hill noted. “Obviously two parks with the greatest number of amenities. The largest parks and both of them have very beautiful settings. Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville also got a good number of visitors, over 50 percent, as did the city and county school gyms.”
Walking and hiking were the most popular recreational event identified in the survey at 15 percent, followed by playgrounds at 10 percent, swimming at 8 percent, volleyball at 8 percent, and jogging/running at 8 percent. Other activities listed included basketball, fishing, boating, Church Hill’s splash pad, soccer, historical/cultural events, and senior activities.
The most suggested parks and rec improvements in the survey were beautification/maintenance/park updates, followed by safety and security updates, and updated and cleaner restrooms.
Other suggestions arising from the survey included activities for all ages; improved communication/advertising of events and leagues; more youth leagues indoor swimming; hosting sports tournaments; multi-modal trails, hiking; more seating in the shade; camping and fishing; and a skate park.
As far as what additional activities and amenities are needed, the most requested were a splash pad at Rogersville City Park and more greenways.
Other additional amenities and activities listed included community centers, more opportunities for youth leagues, dog parks, hiking, and mountain biking.
When asked in the survey parks and recreation should impact the community the most popular responses were creating accessible places to enjoy nature; fun for participants and observers; and improve physical and mental health.
“Overall we see respondents wanting parks and recreation to provide a wide variety of services for the community,” Hill said. “This really says that Rogersville, Hawkins County and Church Hill should continue making efforts to provide a variety of park and recreation services to meet a lot of different needs in the community.”
Among the suggestions made at the Nov. 30 public hearing in Rogersville were:
More recreational opportunities west of Rogersville including the Mooresburg and clinch communities.
Tennis court updates, resurfacing and striping, and creation of pickle ball courts.
Rogersville City Park walking trail updates.
Disc Golf Course completion.
Additional splash pad and kiddie pool.
Increased lighting and security, including the addition of cameras.
Adding tennis and pickleball at St. Clair Park.
Cornhole facilities and tournaments.
Reinvigorating sports leagues.
Hill noted that only items included in the 10 year plan will be eligible for future grant funding. The plan is expected to be completed by April 22.
A complete video of the Nov. 30 public hearing can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com