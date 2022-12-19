DSC_0207.JPG
Surgoinsville welcomed in the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 17.
Mayor Merrell Graham, who was just sworn into his second term this month, kicked off the parade near the front of the line.
The parade featured classic cars, fire trucks, and floats from Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church, C.A.R. Racing, Puckett’s Pallet Store and Smyrna Baptist Church.
Santa Claus also sat atop a fire truck as the last vehicle in the parade line.
All photos by Allison Goley.
Staff Writer/Photographer
