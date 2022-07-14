Hawkins County Schools will have three new principals, one new Central Office staff member and one new supervisor when classes resume Aug. 8.
Every year there’s a bit of an administrative shuffle as positions open up for various reasons, and 2022-23 is no exception.
“Anytime we face openings due to retirements, transfers, or resignations, we want to ensure we fill these vacancies with the best,” Hixson said. “Each school site in Hawkins County is unique. Each site has its strengths and challenges. Each site has its own culture and environment. For these reasons, we include staff in the interview input process.”
Hixson added, “Staff from each site are included and asked to provide input on each candidate interviewed. This helps ensure we have an accurate view of needs at each site as determined and emphasized by those at each respective school.”
Among the changes approved so far for the 2022-23 school year are:
Central Office: Dr. Nikki Manning, previous principal at Joseph Rogers Primary, will oversee several grant programs at the Central Office.
Joseph Rogers Primary: Leigh Morely, previous principal at Hawkins Elementary School, will assume the principal position at JRP.
Hawkins Elementary School: Bobbie Bernard, previous ELA Instructional Coach, will assume the principal position at HES.
Maintenance: Rodney Roberson, previous principal at Carters Valley Elementary, will assume the assistant supervisor and energy manager position with facilities and maintenance.
Carters Valley Elementary School: Cody Saucemen, previous teacher in Hawkins County Schools, and teacher and interim assistant principal with Hamblen County Schools, will assume the principal position at CVES vacated by Roberson.
“I am thrilled with the decisions made this summer,” Hixson said. “I look forward to what each individual is able to do in their new positions. I stand behind the practices we have in place to make sure we select the best individuals and the best fits. We had a very talented and gifted candidate pool this year. The decisions made were very tough.”
Hixson added, “Many debates and lengthy conversations and reference checks led to the final decisions being made. I want to thank not only those chosen for these positions but for all the candidates who applied and went through the process. We have a strong “bench” of qualified candidates in our County, as well as those outside Hawkins who wish to lead in Hawkins County Schools. This is a testament to our culture and support for one another.”