Three Cherokee High School students including Amelia Metz, Neyla Brenyn Price, and Landry Reece Russell have been invited to be among the Presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance in Knoxville on Aug. 20.
Amelia Metz’s activities include: Ballou’s Bunch Throws Group, Cherokee track & Field, Beta Club, Student Council, Heritage Lites Youth, Leadership Organization, Appalachian Youth Fair Board, and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She is the daughter of John & Beth Metz.
Neyla Price’s activities include Cherokee High Cross Country, Cherokee High Swim Team, Cherokee High track, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, Class Treasurer, Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program, Holston Electric Youth, and Tour Recipient. She is the daughter of Brent & Crystal Price.
Landry Russell’s activities include Class Vice President, Student Council, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Heritage Lites, Cross Country, Track, Swim team, and Shepard’s Chapel Youth. She is the daughter of Rocky & Kelley Russell.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, Saturday evening August 20 is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion.
Last year hundreds of leading teenagers as well as adults from various parts of the United States enjoyed the same event.
Organizers say this is considered one outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year over 11,050 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
After 62 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service.
They honor selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors, by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers.
Saturday August 20, the weekend starts with practice and brunch, followed by the Mayor’s dinner, honoring the Presentee’s and other important dignitaries. The evening continues with the Presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Following the presentation is a black–tie reception.