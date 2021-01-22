Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department ZOOM fire training for January 26, 2021 is on the History of the National Fire Incident Reporting System & the Importance of TFIRS. Presenters are Chief Thomas A. Wright of Greenwood, SC, founder of the National Fire Incident Reporting System and Chief Darryl Kerley of Knoxville, TN, former Oak Ridge Fire Chief and full-time Fire Service Instructor and Coordinator for the State of Tennessee.
Chief Wright was a key figure in the establishment and implementation of the National Fire Academy and the National Fire Incident Reporting system, both successful sustaining programs that have had, and are still having, a profound impact on fire protection in the United States. Chief Wright’s service includes Navy and Volunteer fire departments in Southern Maryland as Fire Chief, Board of Governors, various committees, and Fire/Rescue/EMS Coordinator for Calvert County, MD. Chief Wright has a B.S. degree in Mathematics and General Science, Towson State University, A.A. in Business Data Processing, Charles County Community College and M.A. in Higher Education from George Washington University. Chief Wright has numerous certifications from the Maryland Fire Rescue institute, National Fire Academy and the Ohio State Fire Academy. Chief Wright was inducted in the National Fire Heritage Center’s Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders in 2018.
Chief Kerley has 43 years of active fire service with four different fire department, 22 of those years as Fire Chief. Chief Kerley began his career as a construction inspector for the Tennessee Valley Authority Materials Engineering laboratory and while working fulltime completed recruit training and began working 24-hour shifts on his days off. In 1982 he began his 30-year career with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Assistant Fire Chief, and Fire Chief. He has been an adjunct Fire Service ;instructor with the Tennessee Fiore Service and Codes Enforcement Academy. Chief Kerley served as Fire Chief for the City of Oak Ridge 2011 to 2020 and served 6 years as a Commissioner for the Tennessee Commission on Fire Fighter Personnel Standards and Education, Chief Kerley has a B.S. Degree in Fire Administration from (Columbia Southern University) and is a designated Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and Chief Training Officer (CTO) by the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing