The Church Hill Rescue Squad reported Monday that the Summer Wells Reward Fund total is now $40,355.
This total is from the two large donations totaling $35,000 at the beginning of the reward fund. The rest is from the contributions that were made either by directly to the bank and/or mailed to the rescue squad.
Church Hill Rescue Squad, which is administering the reward fund, continues to assist local, state, and federal agencies in the search for Summer Wells as requested.
Any questions or information requests pertaining to this case needs to be directed to Hawkins County Sheriffs Department.
The rescue squad will post updates pertaining to the reward fund as they are made available and when there has been a increase in the fund amount.
The following are the two ways that donations can be made to the reward fund:
1. Donations can be deposited under the Summer Wells Reward Fund at Civis Bank branches in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville.
2. Checks or Certified Checks can be mailed to the following address and will be directly deposited to the reward fund account: Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642
The Church Hill Rescue Squad expressed thanks to all who have donated to the Summer Wells Reward Fund.
As stated at the start of this fund, these funds will stay available in this account until December 31, 2021.
If no credible leads or tips are given that lead to the recovery of Summer Wells, these funds will be donated to the Childs Advocacy Center.
If you have any information about the Summer Wells disappearance you’re asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The Summer Wells episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” airs Wednesday, September 29 at 10 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery network.
A Candlelight Vigil for Summer Wells will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville.