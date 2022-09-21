The Hawkins County Health Department and a number of community health partners will host their Annual Drive-thru Baby Shower for expectant parents and their families on Sept. 23 from 2-4 p.m., Fri. at the health department offices in Rogersville.
“Pregnancy is a special and exciting time for women and their families,” said Shaun Street, County Health Director. “Through our partnerships and community support, the event will provide expecting parents and families information to assist in a healthy pregnancy and the baby’s health after delivery.”
Community health partners will provide Information on a variety of subjects such as tobacco cessation, the Baby and Me Tobacco Free Program, breastfeeding, WIC, immunizations, and dental care.
Everyone will receive a tote bag with information and have a chance to register for giveaways from the participating community partners.
The Hawkins County’s Health Department’s Rogersville offices are located at 201 Park Boulevard.
Those attending the baby shower will remain in their vehicles and drive through the health department’s parking lot to receive the information from the event’s partners.
Have questions?
Contact the Hawkins County Health Department Rogersville Office at 423-272-7641.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote, and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.