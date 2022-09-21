Baby Shower from 2021

The Heath Department used to hold its annual Baby Shower inside the Rogersvile facility, but since COVID it has been a drive thru event, as seen hear in 2021.

 contributed

The Hawkins County Health Department and a number of community health partners will host their Annual Drive-thru Baby Shower for expectant parents and their families on Sept. 23 from 2-4 p.m., Fri. at the health department offices in Rogersville.

