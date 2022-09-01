Arizona Henderson received love and care like she’d never experienced before when she was take to an Isaiah 117 House.
Thanks to a substantial contribution by the Hawkins County Commission, other children who are removed from their homes under the worst of circumstances will soon be able to receive the same care that Henderson received.
On Monday the Hawkins County Commission voted to contribute $300,000 of its more than $1.6 million in “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement toward the establishment of an Isaiah House in the Rogersville area to serve children in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
An Isaiah 117 House is a temporary residence for children who are removed from their home by the Department of Children’s Services.
Isaiah House expansion coordinator Alison Osborne explained to the commission Monday that it’s a loving and caring environment to take children while they await placement in foster care, as opposed to leaving them at the local DCS office.
Osborne noted that Hawkins and Hancock are the only counties in Northeast Tennessee that do not have an Isaiah House.
“They’re met at the door with love,” Osborne said. “They can take a shower. They provide these children with all new clothing, toiletries, shoes, any food they want. We’re there just to reduce the trauma for them on removal day.”
‘I was alone for hours’
That was far from what Henderson experienced the first time she was removed from her home by DCS. Henderson told the told the commission she was previously sexually assualted by a family friend, and didn’t get to experience love from her parents like most children do, which caused her a lot of heartache, and also contributed to her getting into trouble as a youth.
“I was placed in DCS custody when my parents said they didn’t want me anymore,” Henderson said. “I was then taken to the DCS office where I was in a tiny room alone with just a TV. Did they think I could focus on TV at a time like that? The worst day of my life was my removal day. I was alone for hours in that room with my thoughts. I didn’t know where I was going. I was hurting. I was then placed in a group home.”
After six months Henderson was returned to her parents, but a short time later she was removed again by DCS. That time she was taken to an Isaiah 117 House where, “I walked in and I was met with love”.
‘They can take something from Isaiah House’
“They talked to me, they listened to me, they hugged me, and my favorite part was they fed me Burger King,” Henderson told the commission. “I had three sets of clothes when I walked in, but by the time I left I had more than I’d had in my lifetime. They were brand new. That was a big deal to me that they thought I was worth buying new clothes. What was a bigger deal to me is they were strangers who chose to love me.”
Henderson added, “Kids face different challenges, but one thing I know for sure is they can take something from Isaiah House whether it’s toys, clothes, or hope for the next chapter of their lives.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent said she met Henderson a few years ago in the Kingsport City School System.
“I don’t know how she did it,” Vaughan-Trent said. “I’ve heard so many intimate details of her life, and they were not good. She has turned out to be just wonderful. If Isaiah House can do that for her, it can do it for others.”
The $300,000 Isaiah House contribution was approved 18-0 by the commission.
The commission previously approved contributing $400,000 of its Baby Doe settlement to help a group of Northeast TN judges create a regional drug treatment facility in Carter County for felony offenders.
On Monday another $300,000 was approved by the commission to be added into the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office Drug Fund to help pay for training and equipment for narcotic investigations.
That leaves about $650,000 of opioid lawsuit funds still to be distributed by the commission.