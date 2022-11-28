While most charities closed on Thanksgiving Day, God’s Blueprint opened its doors with a Thanksgiving meal to share that had been shared by an anonymous donor.
God’s Blueprint, located at 205 S. Armstrong Street in Rogersville, is a day center opened Monday through Friday for the homeless.
The day center operates solely on donations from the public and receives no county funding. The cost of operating the center is about $1,800 a month. They have struggled to keep the doors open on a month to month basis.
This past Thursday 25 homeless people came hungry with nowhere else to go, among them a couple who had been on the streets last year for 8 months including a harsh winter.
Now off the streets and in an apartment, the couple came to give back to God’s Blueprint and also shared their story with the Review.
Joan and Ralph Digh suddenly became homeless last year. The couple came by Greyhound bus from New Jersey to Rogersville to visit a friend. The very next day the bus line shut down due to covid restrictions and the couple had no way to get back home.
They lost everything they had in New Jersey including their jobs and apartment. Unable to continue staying with their friend, in desperation they turned to God’s Blueprints for help.
Saving A Puppy While Homeless
The Digh’s received a tent and some camping supplies from God’s Blueprint and were told they were welcome to shower and have a meal Monday through Friday. Mr. Digh got a job with his friend but with back child support taken from his income the couple couldn’t save enough to move into a place.
Their friend bought them each heated sleeping bags which they say was key to survival outdoors in the winter. Still conditions were brutal. Someone dropped off a puppy by their camp.
Mrs. Digh slept with the puppy they named Moonshine, unable to let the puppy freeze to death or starve even in their own desperation. They managed to find Moonshine a real home as they remained homeless themselves.
Mrs. Digh also went without medication she desperately needed which caused a mental health crisis. The land they camped on belonged to an individual who had them removed from the property.
God’s Blueprint helped Mrs. Digh to get her medication and a volunteer actually put them in his backyard. God’s Blueprint contacted Safety Harbor which helps with deposits and rent. 8 months later the Digh’s were able to get into an apartment for which they are very thankful for.
Comfort for Domestic Violence Victim
Jennifer Trent from Rogersville was alone on Thanksgiving day and decided to come too. Trent is a victim of domestic violence. 20 years ago she was stabbed in a domestic assault and nearly died.
Trent learned God’s Blueprint offers counseling to domestic violence survivors like herself who are suffering from PTSD. “I just felt a sense of comfort here today,” Trent tells the Review.
Chris Vail, a homeless senior who has congestive heart failure just got out of the hospital. Vail lives in his car. He was the first of our homeless to receive a heated sleeping bag from a recent public drive.
As he ate, he charged his battery for the next chilly evening. Vail wanted to thank the public once again for sending them and to thank the donor of the meal.
Outreach For A Homeless Vet
God’s Blueprint also reached out to a homeless vet who lives in his car with his dog. In Walmart’s parking lot he was given a Thanksgiving meal and a heated sleeping bag with batteries. He did not wish to be identified but he did express gratitude saying, “Thank you so much for doing this for me.”
He tells the Review he served in the Army but is not old enough yet to collect his pension. He is on a list for public housing but will not leave his dog. He has been on the streets for 2 years. Other outreach included a tour for the Review of the homeless camps hidden throughout the town, inviting them to come eat and offering a ride to church on Sunday.
Has Only The Clothes On His Back
Another homeless man, James Johnson arrived. Johnson has recently lost all of his clothing except what is on his back. Unable to carry all of his belongings, he had stashed his clothing bag in the woods but the TVA had come in cleaning debris.
Also a senior, James has received a heated sleeping bag as well and he told the Review, “The sleeping bag is a blessing just like God’s Blueprint and this meal today. Thank you to whoever is sending them. We need them so much and they do make a difference. “I may have lost all of my clothes but I do have the sleeping bag and I will eat today.”
Secret Santa Program
The public is invited to come to God’s Blueprint to learn more about their services. There is also a Christmas program. You can be a secret Santa by picking up a card for a homeless wish list.
Clothing sizes are included for pants, shirts and shoes, all under $20. Contact Tammy at (423) 327-3610 for further information or just stop by during operating hours. All packages must be in by December 12th.
God’s Blueprint is a non profit organization and cash donations to keep the doors open are tax deductible.