The staff at Caris Healthcare shows nursing home and assisted living facilities cheer by sending personalized Christmas cards to every resident. Renee Lowery, Marketing Representative, was receiving multiple requests for help in sending Christmas cards to residents in facilities. So, Tiffany Holt, Volunteer Coordinator for Caris Healthcare, jumped into action and purchased cards and every staff member would come into the office one at a time to sign them. As requests for cards kept coming in, Lowery stated she wanted to do something just a little different. “How about we personalize them with our photo?”, she said. Many residents cannot see their loved ones this year due to travel restrictions and facility regulations, so let’s put a picture of our faces on the cards. Needless to say; the compassionate team that takes care of so many patients at their end of life, was certainly onboard. Caris Healthcare Administrator, Patti Roberts, stated, “We just want to put smiles on the faces of our community members. We know this has been a tough year for everyone and now we are here at the holidays and know how sadden the residents are to not see their loved ones. We just hope this act of kindness will let them know we are here for them too. Lowery noted that if our generous community wanted join us and donate some signed cards from their family, there will be a decorated box at the front entrance of our building at 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. You may place the cards in the box and we will see that a needed facility receives them.
Nearly 600 cards will be going out to the facilities this week. On the back of each of the personalized photo card, it will say, “Merry Christmas from Caris Healthcare! We may be six feet apart but YOU are near to our hearts!”