Netherland Inn Volunteers will hold the annual Junk and Treasures Sale Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. The sale will take place on the pavilion and grounds behind the Inn with plenty of parking off Lilac Street.
In addition to unique sale items, special opportunities will take place. The Hillbilly Hippies, formerly known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band, will provide lively music on Friday. The Yum-Yum Truck will be on site selling delicious kettle corn, caramel corn, and other goodies both days. Nik-Nak’s Dogs will be there selling great hot dogs, chips, and drinks for lunch.
Come out to see the large display of unique items available for sale and savor some delicious snacks from vendors. Enjoy an impromptu concert. Visitors are asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.
Any members of the public who wish to donate items in good condition for the sale may do so by bringing the items to the Inn by October 8. No clothing or shoes will be accepted. Donations are tax deductible.
The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer organization and a 501C3 non-profit site. All sale proceeds go toward support of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex, the birthplace of Kingsport. The Inn is located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road and is the only site on the National Register of Historic Sites to have been a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.