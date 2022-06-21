The Surgoinsville Area Museum and Archives (SAAM) and some of its contributors were recently honored by the East Tennessee Historical Society for their contribution to preserving local history.
“We just felt that it was so exciting to be acknowledged for our work,” said SAAM Board Member Teresa Greer. “Whether or not we even won the awards, it was an honor to even be invited to this presentation and ceremony.”
The new museum, which held its grand opening in April, is located in the basement of the Surgoinsville Public Library and includes multiple sections on different aspects of life in and around Surgoinsville.
It includes (but is not limited to) exhibits on area veterans, river life, schools and education, farming, famous storms that have hit Hawkins County, the Tennessee Valley Authority, local physicians, and local artists.
Greer noted that the museum name includes the words Surgoinsville Area for a reason: its content includes stories and history from all around Hawkins County.
It was designed with the assistance of retired Marine Capt. Charlie Grow, who is a Surgoinsville native and the former curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.
Preserving community history
Each year, ETHS “recognizes individuals and organizations for significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, and interpretation of the region’s history.”
Teresa Greer noted that each individual or organization must be nominated and then chosen for the award.
The museum itself as well as board member Johnny Greer and museum contributor Ural Ward received a community history award.
The award specifically recognized Greer “for leadership in community recruitment and engagement during the creation of the SAAM.”
In fact, much of the initial idea for the museum came from Greer and has been many years in the making.
“This was something that started back when I was the Mayor (2008-2016),” Greer told the Review when the plan for the museum was first announced. “It was something that I wanted to do at the time, but I can’t claim credit for the idea. It’s something that a lot of people in our area have wanted to do. I’ve been hearing about it for years.”
Ward was recognized for “preserving Indigenous history through the curation of artifacts at SAAM, where they are used for ongoing educational purposes.”
An entire room of the SAAM is dedicated solely to Ward’s Native American collection. A longtime local relic hunter, Ward donated hundreds of arrowheads, tools, weapons and other items he found in the area, including a large intact clay pot that he found buried along the bank of the Holston River.
“A labor of love”
“This was really a big deal to us, and we had a wonderful day,” Greer said.
Greer told the Review that she and others at the SAAM felt that it was an honor for the small, local museum to even be nominated for the award–especially because they were nominated alongside a panel of high achievers. She pointed to some of the other award recipients and their fascinating accomplishments, such as author Rita Hubbard who was recognized “for excellence in promoting and preserving Black history in East Tennessee, specifically through the authorship of inspiring non-fiction biographies and educational picture books.”
She also made sure to thank and recognize those who have contributed to the museum who may not have been recognized through an award.
“This has been a labor of love,” Greer said of the museum. “We have about 30 volunteers who have just put their hearts and souls into preserving local history. Our group has done thousands and thousands of hours of work.”
She specifically recognized Betty Fletcher, who is the Operations Director at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum and has helped the SAAM to categorize items and organize museum content.
“The museum has exceeded our expectations, and we are almost out of room,” Greer said.
In fact, the SAAM is looking to open an additional room this fall to feature moveable exhibits or items on loan to the museum for a short period of time.
The SAAM is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and both Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for the community’s enjoyment.