flu season may be more severe

The group of people most susceptible to get the flu early in the season were children, especially children between ages 5 and 18.

 Image courtesy Unsplash

Flu season came a month early this year in Tennessee and hit hard, disproportionately affecting children, according to Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Tennessee Department of Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

