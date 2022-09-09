Hawkins BOE votes to close Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend at end of 20-21 school year

Along with McPheeters Bend Elementary, Keplar Elementary locatedon Burem Road was one of two small rural school closed in Hawkins County at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost savings measure.

 file photo

The Hawkins County Board of Education agreed last week to hire the Rogersville law firm of Point and Keeton to oversee the sale of Keplar Elementary School, which includes nine acres of real estate.

Rogersville, TN

Sept. 1, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos