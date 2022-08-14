In John 14, Jesus is in the upper room at Passover trying to give last minute instructions and teachings to his disciples. But he makes one statement that sounds almost too incredible to be true.
He says in verse 12, he that believes on me, (his followers) the works that I do shall he do also and greater works than these shall he do because I go to my Father.
We can follow Jesus around those three and a half years of his ministry as we read the pages of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John who gave eyewitness accounts of the miracles, the teachings, and the works of Jesus. We are made to focus on the spectacular so our minds immediately think of blind eyes opened, lame people walking, mute speaking and deaf hearing and even the dead raised again.
While we hear miracles happen regularly overseas but few documented miracles here in America, we only connect Jesus teaching with miracles. What if Jesus isn’t just talking about healing types of miracles. The scripture states, the works Jesus does rather than focusing on the miracles Jesus does. If I ask you to name miracles, you easily give a list, but if I ask you to name works, Jesus did, you have to stop and think, right?
But let’s look for a clue in Jesus first sermon. It wasn’t the sermon on the mount, but his sermon while still in Nazareth. Jesus was asked to read the passage of scripture for the day and he read Isaiah 61, written 690 years earlier, where Isaiah prophesied the coming Messiah and the works that would identify him. It is here Jesus says this day is this scripture fulfilled.
Let’s look at what it says. The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tiding unto the meek, he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound:
To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengenance of our God; to comfort all that mourn.
To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beautify for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness…..
I encourage you to read this passage and meditate on it. The job we have as Christians and of the church is fulfilling these works and I believe when we understand this passage, we can connect Jesus promise that even great works will my followers do because I go to the Father.
And another promise Jesus gave in that upper room was when he left to go to the Father, he would send the Holy Spirit to come and “if we are surrendered to him” the Holy Spirit will live Jesus life through us. We might not feel capable of something God gives us to do, but the Holy Spirit empowers us to accomplish God’s will. It’s pretty neat when you think about it.
Samaratins Purse relief organization is just one example of seeing this scripture being fulfilled today in a great way. There are national Christian recovery programs, programs that rescue people from human trafficking, and many teaching ministries by your favorites that focus on our brokenness and bring people to God’s restoration on an international basis.
Even at a local level, there are disaster relief groups and the Pregnancy Support Center through the Baptist Churches. Then there are ministries like Of One Accord that offer a variety of mission programs providing resources like food and meals on wheels, services like medical, dental, recovery meetings, and reaches into 8 foreign nations.
The miracle of offering Jesus Christ and his transforming power to heal the broken is available today just as it has always been, for people willing to give up brokenness and hopelessness and find the purpose of their life and joy that comes through knowing this Jesus and his father, the Creator the world.
As people surrender to Jesus and his will for their lives, the only complaint we ever hear is, “why didn’t I do this years ago, before I wasted so much of my life.” If you don’t know Jesus, we invite you to an ole time Billy Graham type crusade, the “Go-Tell” Crusade, August 28-31, at Cherokee High School football field nightly at 7pm, where you can meet him and let him transform your life.