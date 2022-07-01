The Hawkins County 4-H bread baking contest was recently held within the 4-H classrooms.
For this years contest, 4th graders had 3 divisions of cornmeal muffins that the 4-H member could make, sweet, traditional, and creative.
The 5th and 6th grade could make traditional homemade biscuits or creative biscuits.
The 7th and 8th graders could make quick breads and decorated cookies.
The 9th12th graders could make yeast breads and decorated cupcakes. There was also a cake decorating contest that could be done individually or in a group of up to 4 members.
4-Hers took their breads to their classroom club meetings where they were judged locally. Those who received a blue first place award were then invited to participate in the county level contest.
There was a lot of very good bread, cookies, cupcakes, and cakes at this contest.
Those 4-Hers participating in the 4th grade creative cornmeal muffin category were: Carter Thurman (RCS), Addison Fair (Bulls Gap), McKinlee Drinnon (Mooresburg), Zyra Holman (Bulls Gap), Kendall Bellamy (CHES), Bentley Barton (CHES), Levi Barrett (SES), Lola Morgan (CHES), Bonnie Smucker (Mooresburg), CallieAnn Parsons (RCS), and Haven Barnett (CHES). The Grand Prize winner in this division went to Carter Thurman.
In the 4th grade sweet cornmeal muffin contest were: Gracie Corbett/Tosha Young (RCS), Baillie Childress (Mt. Carmel), and Katie Barton (CHES). The grand prize award went to Gracie Corbett/Tosha Young.
The 4th grade traditional cornmeal muffins participants were: Maggie Webb (HES), McKinlee Drinnon (Mooresburg), Charley Smith (CHES), Sarah Beth Smith (Cornerstone), Zoey Lavinder (Mt. Carmel), Jamie Dyer (Bulls Gap), Zac Phillips (Mooresburg), Emma Williams (CHES), and Madison Folden (SES). The grand prize winner for this division was Sarah Beth Smith.
The 5th/6th grade category of traditional biscuits were: Maggie Snapp (Cedar View), Shelbie Webb (HES), Anderson Ellis (CHIS), Kayden Seals (RCS), Teagan Morelock (CHIS), Kirstin Newman (RCS), Eli Frye (St.Clair), Sydney Woods (RCS), Kyla Morrow (St.Clair), Chloe Cooter (CHIS), Zayden Lacy (St. Clair), Shay Davis (RMS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Lilliana Spirko (St.Clair), and Delaney Green (RMS). The grand prize award went to Lilliana Spirko.
In the creative biscuit category for 5th/6th grade, participants were: Owen Bledsoe (St.Clair), Maggie Snapp (Cedar View), Ella Johnson (Mooresburg), Kendal Wilder (RCS), Shelbie Webb (HES), Kailynn Lee (CHIS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), and Alyson Derrick (CHIS). The grand prize winner in this division was Alyson Derrick.
Those participating in the 7th/8th grade division of quick breads were: Blake Cope (RCS), Elijah Housewright (CHMS), and Fisher Webb (RMS). The grand prize went to Blake Cope. This year a category of decorated cookies was added to the 7th/8th grade division and Hailey Christian (SMS) was the grand prize winner in that category.
In the high school division of yeast bread, there were 2 participants: Hunter Webb (CHS) and Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool). The grand prize went to Chadd Carpenter. A category of decorated cupcakes was added for the high school participants: Bella Mayes, Gema Brooks and Mallory Cope (All of CHS). The grand prize award went to Gema Brooks.
A decorated cake category was also added this year, allowing 4-H members to participate individually or in group up to four members. There were entries by Rhianna Hoffman (SMS), Madison Christian (VHS) and Caleb Christian (SES), and Lola Morgan (CHES). The grand prize award went to Rhianna Hoffman.
Congratulations to all who participated! There were lots of good bread and pretty designs exhibited at this contest. Special thanks to all our judges, volunteers, and Surgoinsville Middle School staff for allowing us to use the school. Everyone start practicing for next year.