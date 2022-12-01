The faces of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen now look a little different, as Alderman Jim Bare was sworn into his first term last Thursday, and incumbents John Gibson and Jim Gilliam were sworn into their second terms.
The newly seated board then approved employee Christmas bonuses, recognized the municipal fire department, considered soliciting community input for committees and announced dates for the 2023 public outreach events.
Aldermen praise fire department response time
As the BMA discussed the municipal departments’ monthly reports, Gibson said he wanted to take a minute to praise the fire department for their excellent response times.
“There is some work these guys are doing that I think we need to show some thanks for, acknowledge and appreciate,” Gibson said.
He noted that the day shift firemen have an average response time for priority one medical calls of four minutes. This means only four minutes pass from the time 911 is called to the time a fire truck arrives at the scene.
“The volunteers are nothing short of outstanding, and their response on calls is less than eight minutes from time of dispatch,” Fire Chief Jason Byington wrote in the monthly report. “The national average is greater than 10 minutes for volunteers. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of men and women. They are fully committed to making this community a safer place.”
Gibson also noted that the command vehicle and updated “Jaws of Life” the BMA purchased in January of this year with money received from the Endo Pharmaceutical lawsuit are visibly making a difference in response time.
During an October collision on 11-W in Mount Carmel that left one driver in critical condition, the fire department’s response time from the 911 call to the time care was transferred to EMS was only seven minutes.
Byington said the old equipment likely wouldn’t have even been set up in 15 minutes.
Board considers community involvement in committees
Alderman Mindy Fleishour proposed that, instead of the BMA simply appointing community members to serve on municipal committees, the city first solicit names of anyone who is interested in serving.
Any committee openings would be posted on the city website, www.mountcarmeltn.gov, and anyone interested could contact City Manager Emily Wood to be considered.
During the discussion of Fleishour’s proposal, Mayor Pat Stilwell said there were a few committee openings that needed to be filled during the meeting. The Parks and Recreation committee had two open seats, and the Planning Committee had two open seats.
“(Former Alderman) Steven McLain and (Vice Mayor) Tresa Mawk have already told me they want to be on that,” Stilwell said.
The BMA then voted 6-1 to fill these spots with only Bare voting ‘no.’
When Stilwell proposed filling the Planning Committee seats, Bare made a motion to table all committee appointments.
“This gives people who want to be on a committee the chance to put in their names and be considered for that position,” Bare said. “That way it’s not just who the Mayor wants to pick.”
“I have had people come and tell me they wanted to be on these committees,” Stilwell replied. “It’s not that I’m just picking certain people.”
“There are other people who have asked to be on committees that you are not considering,” Bare said.
“I am the Mayor, and it is my right to do this,” Stilwell replied. “It is written that the Mayor appoints these positions.”
The BMA then voted 5-2 in favor of tabling committee appointments for the December workshop with Stilwell and Gibson voting ‘no.’
2023 public outreach events scheduled
The BMA also announced the following schedule for 2023 public outreach events:
April 8 — Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Carmel Park
June 3 — NERF War at Mount Carmel Park
July 4 — Fireworks and Bands on Main Street
July 29 — Water and Back-to-School event at Mount Carmel Park
Oct. 7 — Fall Festival
Dec. 9 — Christmas Parade on Main Street
Dec. 16 — Annual Santa Run
Dec. 23 — Tree Lighting on Main Street
Board approves Christmas bonuses
In other news, the BMA voted to approve a $250 Christmas bonus for full-time employees and a $100 bonus for part-time employees. The town will also pay the taxes on these bonuses so the employees receive the full amount.
The BMA also voted to adopt a new state code that requires the municipal court clerk to charge and collect a $5 electronic citation fee for each traffic citation that results in a conviction. This fee is in addition to any other fines incurred by the traffic citation. $1 of this fee is retained by the court clerk’s office, and the other $4 goes to the law enforcement agency that issued the citation.
Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. told the board that these funds go into a special revenue account for the police department and can only be used to fund the equipment necessary to issue electronic citations.