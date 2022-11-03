Recovering addicts will tell you one of the hardest things to overcome is the stigma associated with addiction.
Addressing and ending that stigma was the topic of a workshop held in the Holston Electric Auditorium Rogersville Tuesday morning.
Among the participants were local healthcare professionals, a mental health professional, a pastor, a doctoral student, and addiction recovery professionals who are also recovering addicts.
Those recovery professionals noted that aside from getting clean and staying clean, among the toughest obstacles in recovery is the stigma associated with addiction.
It boils down to a lack of trust, or an expectation of certain behavior that can alienate recovering addicts from their families, and prevent them from being employed and/or being able to have their own homes and vehicles.
Often that stigma is a self-fulfilling prophecy that drives the addict back into the company of the only people who accept them — other addicts who are using.
One recovery professional said she knew she’d really overcome a barrier the first time a family member left her alone with a purse or wallet, or the first time a family member let her borrow a vehicle — behavior that would have been unheard of while she was using.
Tuesday’s workshop was much too long and covered too much information to be cover thoroughly in a newspaper article. But, there is a video of the entire workshop linked in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
”Understand what stigma is”
The workshop was called A Campaign to Reduce Stigma: Community Conversation on Opioid Use Disorder, and was led by Tedra Cobb with the UR Medicine’s (University of Rochester) Recover Center of Excellence.
Cobb spent spent this past week leading workshops across Northeast TN and Southwest, Va., speaking not only to medical and addiction specialists, but other members of the community whose work brings them into contact with addicts.
The purpose of the workshop is to talk about addiction stigma; what that means in our communities; and how do we communicate with people in communities and talk to one another so that people understand what stigma is and how to address it.
Cobb said that in this region she has also worked with police, EMS, clergy, teachers, health care providers, and even teenagers.
“I facilitate a community conversation on Opioid Use Disorder ... so that people who are a cross section can understand what stigma is, and the impact of stigma,” Cobb told the Review. “Really we talk with each other. It’s not a workshop of talking at, but talking with, and sharing experiences.”
After completing workshops in several communities Cobb planned a “Train the Trainer” seminar so that participants who attended this week can facilitate these workshops to more people in their community.
“I hope that people will learn from one another,” Cobb said. “I think that the power in healing in communities, and the power of communities is for us to talk to one another, and to share stories because I don’t know what people’s experiences are unless they’ve told me, and unless I’ve given them the grace to tell me.”
Cobb added, “That’s really what I hope, is that we will learn to listen to one another, we’ll learn to share with one another, and really give each other grace to make our communities better, and to support people who are seeking recovery.”