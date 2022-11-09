Hawkins County native Dana Fields has truly been part of some of the most pivotal moments in history.
Born in 1925, Fields grew up in the Burem community of Rogersville during the Great Depression.
“It was pretty bad,” he said. “The country was in bad shape.”
Fields was the oldest of seven children with two brothers and four sisters.
Though he only completed an eighth grade education from Keplar School, Fields began his career working for the government at age 14 and would eventually go on to fight in two of the most influential battles in history: D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.
Joining the Army at 17
Fields’ first job was at the National Youth Administration’s (NYA) Rogersville office working in construction.
First launched in 1935, the NYA was a New Deal agency designed to provide work and education for young men and women between the ages of 16 and 25. At age 17, Fields told his family of his desire to join the Army, but he was too young to officially be accepted.
“My mother and father wouldn’t sign for me, so I volunteered but never did register,” he said. “They (military officials) said I couldn’t go into duty until I was 18, but I came up with a plan like a lot of us did to get in anyway.”
A few months earlier, Fields had received some money from his grandmother to buy a bicycle, which he rode all five miles to Rogersville on the day a bus was set to arrive to take new recruits to Georgia.
“When the bus came to pick up the guys going to Georgia, I just got on the bus,” he said.
Fields became part of the 101 Airborne Division, but he said “that was not what I wanted–I wanted to be in the engineering battalion.”
Shortly after he joined, Camp Gruber Oklahoma opened specifically to train army engineers, and this is where Fields spent his basic training. From there, his troop went on maneuvers in Louisiana and came back to Oklahoma through Camp Maxey, Texas. From there, each new recruit was assigned specific jobs.
“I went to a camp in New Mexico to learn to shoot down German planes,” he said. “I learned on a 60 caliber machine gun. It was so hot out there that we could only train for half the day.”
Eventually, the group began to train on the beach to prepare for the upcoming Normandy landings, otherwise known as D-Day.
The outfit then traveled to Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, but Fields said only 10% of the outfit qualified to go from there into combat. As part of the qualifying bunch, Fields climbed aboard a captured Nazi ship to travel to the European theatre of the war.
Fields on the beaches of Normandy
The group first stopped in England for around two weeks to gather new equipment.
“From there, we crossed the (English) Channel, and landed on Omaha beach,” Fields said.
“The D-Day operation of June 6, 1944 brought together the land, air and sea forces of the allied armies in what became known as the largest invasion force in human history,” reads the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Archives. “The operation, given the codename Overlord, delivered five naval assault divisions to the beaches of Normandy, France. The beaches were given the code names Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.”
Fields went in on day two of the Omaha beach invasion.
“We pulled into Omaha and went right into battle,” he said. “I saw a lot of things while I was there…and after we left. I saw things you should not see, and it stays on your mind. Two or three times I had buddies who fell right at my feet. All combat men have flashbacks, and I have them bad.”
Fields’ son-in-law told the Review that he has heard Fields talk about how many bodies he had to step over on the beach in order to create a makeshift road to get the necessary equipment on the beach to move ashore.
D-Day has been called “the beginning of the end of the war in Europe. By late August 1944, all of northern France had been liberated, and by the following spring the Allies had defeated the Germans.
Fields actually met then General Dwight Eisenhower while he was in France. Eisenhower had been appointed commander of Operation Overlord in January of 1944.
“It was bad”
After Normandy, Fields said he traveled all across France, Belgium, and Wales.
“If you are in the Engineering Battalion, you can and do support other outfits,” he said. “We supported the 6th Armored Division.”
One night, his battalion was preparing to follow the 6th Armored Division into Germany the next morning but were called at the last minute to head towards Bastogne, Belgium instead.
“It was the hardest battle that has ever been fought,” Fields said.
The siege of Bastogne was part of the larger Battle of the Bulge, which Winston Churchill called “the greatest American battle of the war.” In fact, the 101st Airborne Division held Bastogne during the offensive from Dec. 16, 1944 until General George Patton’s Third Army relieved them on Dec. 26.
“The Germans launched their stroke when the meteorological forecast promised them a natural cloak; indeed, for the first three days, mist and rain kept the Allied air forces on the ground,” reads the Encyclopedia Britannica.
“It was bad,” Fields said. “We lost 16,000 men. It was so cold, and some snow got up to the tracks on our equipment.”
This would have been around three feet of snow.
“We had a hard time there,” he said. “At one point, I was with a machine gun I could rotate any way I wanted to. I had a half track (an armored personnel carrier) at back of me. There was an 88mm (a Nazi artillery) that came in, hit that half track, and this guy fell right on me. It hadn’t been but 20 to 30 minutes before orders came down the line, ‘get out and get out now!’ I had a buddy who was right in front of me whose entrails were shot out. I even lost my machine gun–I didn’t have time to get it.”
Guarding German prisoners
After this strategic battle, Fields and his unit made their way across Europe following the Elbe River all the way to Berlin, Germany.
“We were on the Elbe River getting ready to cross (into Berlin), and they made a mistake,” he said. “They said we’d lost too many men, so they let the Russians take [Berlin] instead.”
This became the Battle of Berlin, also known as the Fall of Berlin, and the last major offensive of the European theatre.
“That was the end of our fighting for a while,” Fields said.
Fields’ unit then went back to Nuremberg Germany and began rebuilding a hospital in Fürth, which was a primarily Jewish town outside of Normandy. They stayed here until around December of 1945.
During this time, Fields was assigned 50 Nazi SS Prisoners of War to guard. The prisoners had assigned labor, and Fields was in charge of transporting them to their labor sites and back to the camp.
“I picked them up every morning, took them out to work, and went back and got their lunch,” he said. “The first place I would drop them off at was an ice-skating rink with a restaurant. Then I dropped some off at the hospital we were rebuilding. I never lost one, but I got reported several times for speeding and for having no guard on the prisoners. But I didn’t need a guard–they trusted me.”
Each of these SS soldiers had previously been stormtroopers. Fields said none of them were officers in the Nazi army or were affiliated directly with concentration or internment camps.
“One of them could speak English pretty well, but all of the others only spoke German,” he said.
Fields remembered having to go inside the POW camp to retrieve the prisoners’ lunch.
“They would cook all this food and then mix it together, but it was good,” he said.
A German girlfriend
Overall, Fields said he loved Germany and made the best of his time there.
“It was a nice country,” he said. “Germany was actually the first place I saw a deer. Me and my buddy were traveling, and we broke down one night. I crawled up on the truck, and he laid down at the side of the road. The next morning, we woke up, looked up onto a field, and there was a little deer–the first one I ever saw.”
Soldiers had to follow very strict rules while in Germany, though.
“There was a $75 fine to speak to a German woman,” he said. “I wasn’t married at that time, I lived in an apartment there and had a German girlfriend named Kathleen. Her father owned a big brewery in Germany and had his own planes and runway. I would go down and get beer for the boys, and that’s where I met her.”
Kathleen was well versed in English, but Fields said he never learned either German or French.
“I seemed to have a lot of special privileges,” he said with a laugh. “She wasn’t supposed to come into my apartment, but she did. She was about ready to graduate. When she would get out of school and come up to my apartment. They always checked our apartments every night, but they never did check mine. I knew the Commander, so the guys I was with called me Assistant Commander.”
He said he and Kathleen had already made plans to first travel to America together and then go back to Germany, but neither one wanted to permanently move to each other’s country of origin.
Sadly, Fields never got to say a proper goodbye to Kathleen.
“They didn’t give me time to tell her I was leaving,” he said. “My CO called me and said, ‘in the morning, we’re going home’–what of us were left. He said I had been picked to go back to France. We were told not to tell anyone where we were going. There was nothing I could do. You have to do what they say.”
He added, “I never did talk to her again.”
“The saddest day of my life”
Before he actually traveled home, Fields came very close to having to go fight in the Pacific theatre of the war in Japan.
“We were ready to go, but they were trying to make up their minds whether they would let us first come home and then go to Japan or send us straight there,” he said. “They decided that, if we came home, there would be a lot of guys who wouldn’t go back. I probably would have been one of them, too.”
After the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, word came down that Fields’ unit was no longer needed in Japan.
When asked how he felt upon hearing of the Allies’ victory in war, Fields said with a laugh, “after about half a case of beer, I felt fine. We had a celebration!”
He traveled home on a Liberty Ship named the Edmund B. Alexander.
Even though he had seen things that would haunt him for the rest of his life, Fields said he wasn’t ready to leave the military life.
“It’s a strange thing,” he said. “I didn’t want to get out. When I walked down the aisle of the chapel in Fort Knox, Ky with the rest of my men, that was the saddest day of my life. I wanted to go back.”
A family man
Fields got married to his girlfriend Marie in 1946, shortly after arriving home from Europe.
He and Marie met at Edgewood Methodist Church in the Burem community. He has remained a member of this church since his young adulthood. Though he can no longer drive to attend regular services, he is still a devoted member and regularly receives cards from the congregation.
“I even helped rebuild the church after I retired,” he said.
Marie passed away in 2014, but she and Fields had two daughters, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Continuing his military career
Fields was never officially discharged, as he knew he wanted to continue his military career. In September of 1949, Fields joined the Air Force.
“I went to Bristol and picked up a bunch of men to go to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and went on duty 30 minutes after I was sworn in,” he said. “I was assigned to guard a WAC (Women’s Army Corps) camp down in Georgia.”
He later became an assistant nurse in the surgical ward at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Tx where he prepared patients for surgery, made rounds with the supervising doctor, and checked in on patients every hour.
“I loved it, and I learned a lot,” he said. “It was all really interesting, but when you have a patient who is bad off and you think they’re going to die, that hurts you.”
He told the story of a patient who arrived in the ER after a car wreck.
“He kept telling the nurses, ‘I’ve been shot!’” he said. “They all just thought he was crazy. When he came to me, I checked him, and he kept saying ‘I’ve been shot!’ Well, sure enough, he had. I told them to send him to x-ray, and they found the bullet within a quarter of an inch of his heart.”
Retiring from the military
“I had brought my wife down there (to Fort Worth) with me, and we had an apartment,” he said. “Each morning, we had to check the board (for our next assignment). One morning, there I was. We were scheduled to fly around the world. I said, ‘I can’t do this.’ We would have been gone a year, so I said, ‘I’m not going.’”
It turned out that there were a total of 40 men including Fields who refused this new assignment. As an alternative, Fields was offered a position in the Air Force Reserves. He stayed in this role until he retired in 1984, though he did a brief stint in the National Guard during this time as well.
During his time in the Reserves, he also worked for Holston Defense and retired after 37 years.
“I love my country”
Even though Fields directly experienced historical events that changed the course of human history, he said he has never written down his memories or had anyone do so for him.
To complicate matters, many official records of Fields’ military service were destroyed in the 1973 fire in the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis, Mo.
However, he is still in contact with the two living fellow members of the Engineer Battalion.
For many years, they had annual conventions until the members became elderly and unable to travel. They did have a reunion just a few years ago in Nashville.
“It hurt to see them in bad shape like they are now,” he said.
But they still made the most of their time together, telling jokes and stories about one another.
He added, “I love people, I love my country and wanted to do everything for it that I could.”