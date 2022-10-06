Hawkins County 4-H Livestock exhibitors have been busy exhibiting their 4-H animals in various 4-H shows and fairs throughout the summer.
Addison Alvis exhibited her Hereford heifers at the Greene County Fair, Great Smoky Mountain Fair, and the Tennessee Livestock Junior Expo in Lebanon.
Addison made great improvement in the showmanship division where she placed in the top of her age group. She presented her heifers where they earned placings within the top 5 in their respective classes.
Gema Brooks, Rylee Sivert, and Kaden Sivert exhibited their Charolais heifers at the Greene County Fair. Gema had some major competition in the Senior High Level of Showmanship while Rylee competed very strongly in the Junior Division.
Kaden competed as an Explorer with this being his first year of showing as a 4-H member. Each of these 4-Hers exhibited within their respective heifer classes where they all placed second in the junior and open show.
In the sheep showing division, Maggie, Shelbie, Hunter, and Fisher Webb have been exhibiting their Registered sheep at the Great Smoky Mountain Fair, Greene County Fair, and The Tri-Cities Show.
Fisher has won Champion Horned Dorset with his ram and ewe while Maggie won Reserve Champion with both her ram and ewe at various shows. Hunter exhibited the Champion ram and ewe and Greene County Fair. Maggie Snapp has been working hard with her sheep. She has competed at the Great Smoky Mountains Fair, Green County Fair, Tri-Cities Livestock Show, and the Carter County Classic.
She placed first in showmanship for the junior division at 2 of these shows. Maggie also had several championships with her Dorset, Dorset Advantage and Commercial ewes.
This year, Hawkins County has had several 4-Hers exhibiting goats. Grey Kirkpatrick, Parker Arnott, Maggie Webb, Derek Richards, Chadd Carpenter, Allison Woods, Blake Arnott, Shelbie Webb, and Rose Woods.
These kids have worked hard and exhibited at the Greene County Fair, Elizabethton Classic, Great Smoky Mountain Fair, and Sullivan County show. Major improvements were made in goat showmanship during these shows. Chadd placed first with several of his pygmy goats, while Blake brought home grand champion honors with his pygmy buck. Parker Arnott exhibited whenever needed as a fill-in.
Maggie and Shelbie Webb had some class winners with their Boer goats. Allison and Rose Woods routinely placed second in their classes with their does. Derek exhibited at most of the shows where his placings varied from first-third place. Bryanna was an exceptional Cloverbud showman that exhibited at several of the shows.
Noah King and Shay Davis have been exhibiting dairy cattle at Greene County Fair. They both exhibited Holstein cows and took home some great experiences. Shay placed second with her cow and Noah placed first which went on to become Champion. Congratulations to all these 4-H members!