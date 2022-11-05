National issues are only occasionally decided by a handful of people. It happens all the time locally.
Texas became a part of the Union with a one-vote margin. John F. Kennedy became president with a margin of victory so razor thin that he would have lost in 11 states if less than 1% of voters changed their minds. Impeached President Andrew Johnson avoided a Senate conviction by one vote.
But these narrow outcomes are even more common on the local level, primarily because participation is so incredibly low. Oddly, local elections are nevertheless deeply important. They fund and administer schools, parks, public safety, transportation, libraries and housing — all institutions that everyday Americans hold dear.
And yet fewer than 15% of eligible voters take part in electing community leaders like a mayor, school board member or city counselor.
In fact, turnout for recent local elections in the country’s 30 largest municipalities was just 15%, according to researchers at Portland State University. They analyzed some 23 million voting records to determine local patterns in 50 major U.S. cities. In Dallas, Fort Worth and Las Vegas, turn-out in some cases actually fell into single digits.
Older voters continue to exercise their right to vote far more consistently than younger generations, and the Portland State researchers found that has changed the average local election voter profile in America: Their median age is now 57, nearly a generation older than the actual age for those who are eligible to vote. Local residents who are retirement age or older were some 15 times more likely to vote than eligible voters in the 18-34 age bracket.
Ironically, votes count much more when it comes to city- and county-level decision making. That’s because presidential elections garner hundreds of millions of votes while local elections are decided in an environment where only thousands of voices are being heard. In smaller communities, votes only number in the hundreds.
These local elections may also determine important issues like taxation, zoning and various ordinances. Concerned about educating children? Criminal justice reform? Unsafe intersections, over-development or potholes? Solutions to these top-of-mind issues — and many, many others — happen at the local level. In the end, they also have far more direct impact on daily lives than anything that happens at the federal level.