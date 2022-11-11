Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell told the county commission’s Public Safety Committee last month that he is halfway to fully staffed from where he was prior to approval of the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The County Commission increased Hawkins County Central Dispatch’s annual contribution by $232,000 in the current budget to help Campbell, who had only 8 of the 16 dispatchers needed to be at full strength.
Campbell told commissioners during budget hearings earlier this year he needed to hire eight new dispatchers, essentially doubling his staff, as well as increase starting pay for dispatchers from $13 to $15 per hour.
Central Dispatch was losing employees to higher paying jobs elsewhere, and couldn’t find replacements. The industry standard for a county with Hawkins County’s population is four dispatchers per shift, but earlier this year Campbell only had enough staff to have two dispatchers per shift.
Campbell told the Public Safety Committee at last month’s meeting he’d hired four of the eight dispatchers he needs to be up to full staff on all four shifts.
“Two shifts have three dispatchers now,” Campbell told the Public Safety Committee. “One shift is currently still staffed with two. And then we have a night shift that is fully staffed with four dispatchers. Those four (new dispatchers) are in training, so that’s all we can hire at one time because we only have so many positions that we can train. Once those get out of training we will continue to hopefully hire and add dispatchers.”
Campbell reported that since Jan. 1 his dispatchers had answered 47,415 calls with incidents, which is a 12% percent decrease from this time last year.
“Last year a lot of that was the COVID calls,” Campbell said. “Our call volume is starting to settle down on that.”
Campbell reported that since Jan. 1 they received an overall total of 79,064 calls, including non-incidents, which is also a 12% decrease.
Decreased response times
Campbell noted that the main project Central Dispatch has been working on is CAD (computer aided dispatch) which was set to go live Nov. 8.
“That will make a huge difference in how we dispatch in Hawkins County,” Campbell said. “We put an address in CAD and it basically tells us everything about that address. Every call we receive goes into the CAD system. The two major changes that will do is, one, with our EMS dispatch. Currently we have 5 EMS stations in the county, and depending where you live, what jurisdictional boundary you are to that station, that’s the station that gets dispatched.”
He added, “Sometimes that may not be the closest ambulance to you. With the new CAD system we’ll be doing GPS dispatch. Once we put your address in the computer system within mili-seconds will send out a signal to all the ambulances and send which one is closest to you.”
The second major change created by the CAD system is with fire dispatch. Similar to the EMS situation, the fire department in your district might not be the closest to your home. The new CAD system dispatches the closest fire station to your address.
This doesn’t affect municipal fire departments, but it does include non-municipal departments outside of Hawkins County.
Campbell noted that he is also working on a new CAD system for first responder vehicles that allows those first responders to see the same information that the dispatcher sees on his or her computer screen, including maps to their destination.
Currently Hawkins County EMS is utilizing the CAD system.
“As we put notes in, they see those notes immediately in the ambulance,” Campbell said. “They’ll also be looking at the same mapping system that we look at, instead of Google Maps that generally gets them lost or sends them to the wrong location.”
The need for a backup system
Campbell reported that Hawkins County Central dispatch experienced a two hour outage on Aug. 6, during which time all calls were transferred to Grainger County.
The issue was determined to be a problem with AT&T which has since been resolved, but Campbell said the situation shined a light on the need for a backup 911 center in Hawkins County.
Campbell noted that he has submitted an ARPA request for funding to upgrade the current 911 radio system and purchase a backup 911 system radio system for approximately $600,000.
“That would provide for the radio system to be upgraded at 911, and the infrastructure to create a backup center,” Campbell said. “The actual radio center is $312,000. We’ve already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the (antenna) radio system to upgrade it, but that being said, that radio system is only as good as the in-user devices. Dispatch is an in-user of that radio system.”
County Mayor Mark DeWitte said he’d toured the 911 office and described 911’s console as “the weakest link” in the county radio system.
Commissioner Danny Alvis’s motion to forward 911’s ARPA request to the Budget Committee was approved without dissent.