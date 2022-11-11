hawkins 911 dispatcher

Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell hired 4 new dispatchers with additional funding approved by the county commission in the 2022-23 budget. When the four new dispatchers complete training he will try to hire the other four needed to bring Central Dispatch up to full strength.

 contributed

Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell told the county commission’s Public Safety Committee last month that he is halfway to fully staffed from where he was prior to approval of the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

